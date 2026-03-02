Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Suffers Early Crash On IndyCar Debut

Mick Schumacher had nowhere to go as he drove his Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing into turn 4 and had two crashed cars directly in front of him. Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power, on his 45th birthday, also had a short debut race for Andretti Global when he brushed the wall on the 21st lap

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Michael Schumachers Son Mick Suffers Early Crash On IndyCar Debut
Mick Schumacher is pictured at the IndyCar race in St. Petersburg, after he was involved in a crash on the first lap of the season-opening race. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mick Schumacher crashed before even completing single lap

  • Sting Ray Robb and Santino Ferruci's collision caused crash

  • Robb received a 30-second penalty for avoidable contact

It was a rough fresh start for two-time IndyCar champion Will Power in his first race with a new team, and same for Mick Schumacher in his series debut. Schumacher didn't even complete a lap Sunday in the season-opening IndyCar race on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, where he could not escape a crash in the opening minutes when Sting Ray Robb and Santino Ferruci collided.

The son of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher had nowhere to go as he drove his Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing into turn 4 and had two crashed cars directly in front of him. Robb received a 30-second penalty for avoidable contact and continued the race, while Ferruci and Schumacher got a car ride to the medical center.

“That's racing,” Schumacher said after exiting the check-up.

File photo of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher. - X/Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher Recovery Update: F1 Legend No Longer Bedbound, Sits Up 12 Years After Ski Accident

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Power, on his 45th birthday, had a short debut race for Andretti Global when he brushed the wall on the 21st lap.

“I feel really bad for the guys, the car was really good,” Power said after a difficult weekend with his new team. The Australian has not driven in the series for anyone besides Roger Penske since 2009.

Power was replaced in the Penske lineup by David Malukas, who at 24 years old made his team debut for the most storied organization in the series.

Related Content
Related Content

Power spent a long time on his timing stand speaking with Ron Ruzewski, the team principal at Andretti, before putting on his helmet and safety gear and walking down pit road back to his garage. Andretti crew members repaired the car and he was able to return to the race 31 laps behind the leaders.

Schumacher — and Ferruci — were not as fortunate as their days ended with Robb's aggressive, early contact.

“I saw Santino lock up and I wasn't aware that there was another guy on the inside locking up a littler deeper than what's supposed to be, and that kind of chain-reactioned the whole scenario,” Schumacher said. “Unfortunately our real target was to finish the race and get all the laps that we wanted.”

The German said his debut weekend wasn't a wash because he was still able to learn over three days on the track. Schumacher indicated he won't dwell on the results and is already mentally preparing for next Saturday's oval debut at Phoenix Raceway.

“Looking ahead. Not looking back, trying to understand what we could have done better on our end, qualifying maybe being one of them,” said Schumacher, who started 21st in the 25-car field. “Like always, when you starting in the back, things end up being quite difficult but I think I made it extra difficult.

“I think as a team, we really needed that race to not have doubts going into the next event. But, hey, we've got 16 or 17 more races to go.”

Schumacher made the move away from F1 after three seasons without a ride. He drove for Haas in F1 and became a Mercedes reserve driver after losing that seat at the end of 2022.

He hasn’t made an F1 start since 2022 and instead competed in the World Endurance Championship. It led the 26-year-old German to give North American open wheel racing a try this season.

Palou Domination Continues

Alex Palou, winner of the past three IndyCar championships and three of the past four, opened the season back on top of the podium and in a race-record fashion.

The Spaniard won St. Petersburg for the second consecutive year by a record 12.4948 seconds, the largest winning margin in race history.

“We’re so back, baby!” he radioed his Chip Ganassi Racing team as he crossed the finish line.

Palou won this race a year ago to open the most dominant season in decades, the first of eight victories that included the Indianapolis 500 and a third consecutive IndyCar title.

“All the other teams aren't flat-footed going into the season, they work hard to beat us,” team owner Chip Ganassi said. “We work hard to keep a gap between us and them, and it’s a challenge. You never know how hard they worked or how hard you worked. I’m pleased with what we’ve been able to accomplish in the offseason to maintain some gap here with the competition.”

The win comes two days after Ganassi and Palou said they have settled the breach of contract lawsuit Palou fought with McLaren Racing the past two-plus years.

“It's been an amazing offseason, everybody has done a tremendous job,” Palou said. “I don’t know what to say, it unbelievable today. This team keeps on improving, keeps on making new changes and they just keep raising the bar. It's pretty impressive.”

Ganassi felt it was the perfect way to open the year after last year's five-week trial in London.

“Obviously it's been an interesting offseason, on the track and off the track. It's all behind us now, we're back right where we want to be,” Ganassi said.

Scott McLaughlin started on the pole but finished second for Team Penske, while Christian Lundgaard was third for McLaren. “Look, he's just doing a great job, he put himself in a great position,” runner-up McLaughlin said.

Lundgaard was frustrated with the result. “Every time I am on the podium, he's always first. It's pretty annoying,” Lundgaard said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What You Might Have Missed From Virtual Quarter-Final

  3. Breaking Down Sanju Samson Masterclass: How Kerala's Crown Jewel Enabled India's Semi-Final March

  4. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  5. How India Reached T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals - Recapping Men In Blue's Journey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  2. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  4. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  5. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 01, 2026

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  4. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  5. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  2. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  4. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  5. Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Appointed Interim Supreme Leader Of Iran Following Khamenei’s Death

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: At Least 31 Killed In Israeli Strike In Lebanon

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis