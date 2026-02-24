Everton 0-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Super-Sub Sesko Strikes Again As Red Devils Return To Top 4

Michael Carrick is yet to lose a game in any competition across both of his spells as Manchester United boss (P9 W7 D2), with only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2018-19 (11) and Herbert Bamlett in 1927 (10) managing more games for the club before experiencing their first defeat

Benjamin Sesko celebrates his winner at Everton
  • Benjamin Sesko scored a 71st-minute winner for Manchester United

  • Red Devils finished with 1.27 expected goals to Everton's 0.62

  • United's brilliant start under Michael Carrick continued

Manchester United moved back into the top four of the Premier League as Benjamin Sesko's goal snatched a 1-0 win at Everton.

Sesko has been United's super-sub under Michael Carrick so far, and the striker played the role yet again as he climbed off the bench to claim all three points at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

In a match of few clear chances – United finished with 1.27 expected goals (xG) to Everton's 0.62 – Sesko's 71st-minute strike came from a moment of sheer quality.

Matheus Cunha played a sensational ball over to Bryan Mbeumo, who squared up Michael Keane before laying it off for the onrushing Sesko to cap a classic counter-attacking goal.

Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton in Liverpool, England, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Everton 0-1 Man United Highlights, Premier League: Super-Sub Sesko Secures Three Points For Red Devils

BY Sushruta Bhattacharjee

Senne Lammens stood firm in a chaotic six-yard box as Everton sailed 10 corners into the area, while the Belgian also made fine saves from Keane and Tyrique George.

Jordan Pickford denied Sesko a second, but it mattered little for United, whose brilliant start under Carrick continued.

Data Debrief: Carrick carrying United towards the Champions League?

This was a victory United had to grind out, but their attacking firepower came to the fore when their three big-money summer signings clicked for the crucial moment.

No player has scored more Premier League goals as a substitute this season than Sesko (three, level with Emiliano Buendía, Junior Kroupi and Samuel Chukwueze), while the former RB Leipzig forward is on a run of six strikes in his last seven United appearances.

Everton have now lost more Premier League games at Hill Dickinson Stadium in 2025-26 (six) than they did at Goodison Park last season (five), and their bluntness in attack was again on show.

They edged out United for shots (12 to 11) and efforts on target (four to three), yet they failed to create a big chance, while the Red Devils crafted two such opportunities.

