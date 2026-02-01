Man United 2-1 Crystal Palace, English Premier League: Sesko Header Seals Comeback Win After Lacroix Red

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2025-26: Benjamin Sesko struck again as Manchester United overturned an early deficit to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford, with Maxence Lacroix's red card

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 28
Benjamin Sesko celebrates after scoring against Crystal Palace
  • Maxence Lacroix headed Crystal Palace in front inside four minutes but was later sent off after conceding a penalty

  • Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot before assisting Benjamin Sesko’s decisive header eight minutes later

  • Michael Carrick remains unbeaten across both interim spells, collecting 23 points from nine league matches

Benjamin Sesko was the match-winner again as Manchester United fought back to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford, following Maxence Lacroix's red card.

Lacroix put Palace ahead after just four minutes, outmuscling Leny Yoro before superbly planting a header into the far post from Brennan Johnson's corner.

United struggled to get going in the first half, with their best chance seeing Casemiro nod just wide of the bottom-right corner, but the game changed early in the second period.

Lacroix was caught too tight to Matheus Cunha and dragged the Brazilian down just inside the area, and, after United were awarded a penalty, a VAR review made things even worse for the Palace centre-back as he was dismissed for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Bruno Fernandes made no mistake from the spot in the 57th minute, and the United captain then turned provider for the winning goal eight minutes later.

His delivery from deep on the right flank was brilliantly headed into the bottom-right corner by Sesko, who also netted the decisive goal against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday.

Casemiro and Amad Diallo drew further saves from Henderson as United dominated the closing stages, but the Red Devils did not require a third goal as they cruised to victory.

Michael Carrick remains unbeaten across his two spells as United's interim boss, and the victory takes his team to third in the Premier League table, leapfrogging Aston Villa on goal difference.

Data Debrief: Lacroix goes from hero to zero as Sesko shines again

What started out as a dream day for Lacroix ended up as something of a nightmare, as he became only the second visiting player to score and be sent off in a Premier League game at Old Trafford, after Michael Owen for Liverpool in April 1998.

Lacroix is just the fourth Palace player to do so home and away for the club in a Premier League match, and the first since Christian Benteke against West Ham in December 2020.

His dismissal prompted a United onslaught, as Carrick's men finished with 20 shots and 2.05 expected goals, compared to Palace's eight attempts and 0.38 xG.

Only Brentford's Igor Thiago (seven) has scored more Premier League goals in 2026 than Sesko (six), who had only scored twice in 15 appearances in the competition before the turn of the year.

And United have avoided defeat in all five Premier League games when they have trailed in 2026 (two wins, three draws). This is their longest unbeaten run in games where they have fallen behind since a sequence of five straight wins from November 2020 to January 2021.

