English Premier League: Who Won Yesterday's Manchester United Vs Fulham Match?

Manchester United vs Fulham, English Premier League 2025-26: Benjamin Sesko scored in stoppage time to seal a dramatic 3-2 win at Old Trafford, extending Michael Carrick's perfect Premier League start

Manchester United vs Fulham match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 24
Benjamin Sesko celebrates his winner
  • Manchester United went 2-0 up through Casemiro and Matheus Cunha

  • Raul Jimenez converted an 85th-minute penalty and Kevin scored in stoppage time

  • Benjamin Sesko redeemed an earlier miss by netting the 94th-minute winner

Manchester United made it three wins from as many Premier League games under Michael Carrick as Benjamin Sesko scored late on to salvage a 3-2 victory against Fulham.

United were cruising towards victory when Matheus Cunha put them 2-0 up in the 56th minute at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Cunha was teed up by an exceptional no-look pass from Casemiro, who had headed United into a 19th-minute lead.

Yet after seeing a goal disallowed for offside, Fulham had hope when Raul Jimenez converted an 85th-minute penalty following Harry Maguire's desperate lunge.

Jimenez now has the best 100% record of any penalty taker in Premier League history, having netted all 12 of the spot-kicks he has taken in the competition, overtaking Yaya Toure (11/11).

Fulham's comeback was complete as Kevin curled in a stunner to open his Premier League account early in stoppage time, as United were made to pay for Sesko hitting the post while they led 2-0.

Sesko atoned, however, in the 94th minute, slamming home on the turn after latching onto Bruno Fernandes' centre to send United into fourth place and keep up Carrick's perfect start.

Data Debrief: Casemiro's enduring class

Casemiro has now scored five goals in the Premier League this season; only in 2020-21 with Real Madrid (six) has he ever scored more in a single season in Europe's big five leagues.

As well as assisting Cunha's strike, Casemiro won seven of his nine duels, which was bettered among United's ranks by only Harry Maguire (11/13), and the Red Devils missed his dominance when he made way in the 75th minute.

Including his first spell, United have won four of their five Premier League games with Carrick in charge (D1). He is only the third manager to win 4+ of his first five league matches in charge of the club, after Matt Busby in 1946 (five) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019 (five).

In setting up two of United's goals, meanwhile, Fernandes has provided 12 Premier League assists this season, his joint-most in a single campaign, along with 2020-21.

Fulham, though, will feel hard done by, given their fightback. They had as many shots on target as United (six) and actually edged the expected goals battle 1.97 to 1.74, but it was the Red Devils who came away celebrating.

