West Ham 1-1 Man City, EPL: MCFC Lose Grip On Title As Hammers Hold Former Champions
Manchester City couldn’t match Arsenal, surrendering the lead given to Pep Guardiola’s team by Bernardo Silva in the 31st minute. Four minutes later, Konstantinos Mavropanos headed home the equalizer at a corner. It wraps up a tough week for City, which was beaten 3-0 by Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League’s round of 16 on Wednesday. Earlier, late goals by Viktor Gyokeres and Max Dowman helped snatch a 2-0 home win for Arsenal over Everton.
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