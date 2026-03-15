West Ham 1-1 Man City, EPL: MCFC Lose Grip On Title As Hammers Hold Former Champions

Manchester City couldn’t match Arsenal, surrendering the lead given to Pep Guardiola’s team by Bernardo Silva in the 31st minute. Four minutes later, Konstantinos Mavropanos headed home the equalizer at a corner. It wraps up a tough week for City, which was beaten 3-0 by Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League’s round of 16 on Wednesday. Earlier, late goals by Viktor Gyokeres and Max Dowman helped snatch a 2-0 home win for Arsenal over Everton.

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EPL: West Ham United vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva,left,and Phil Foden applaud the fans after a Premier League soccer match against West Ham United in London. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
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EPL: Manchester City vs West Ham United
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, left, shakes hands with West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady after the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City in London, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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EPL 2025-26: West Ham United vs Manchester City
West Ham's Konstantinos Mavropanos, left, blocks a shot by Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City in London, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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EPL 2025-26: Manchester City vs West Ham United Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland grimaces in pain during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City in London, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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English Premier League: West Ham United vs Manchester City
West Ham's Konstantinos Mavropanos (15) scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City in London, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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English Premier League: Manchester City vs West Ham United
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, right, and West Ham's Jean-Clair Todibo compete for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City in London, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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English Premier League 2025-26: West Ham United vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, right, reacts after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City in London, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City vs West Ham United
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes, front, and West Ham's Pablo vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City in London, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Britain Premier League Soccer: West Ham United vs Manchester City
West Ham's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, bottom, tackles Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City in London, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Manchester City vs West Ham United
West Ham's El Hadji Malick Diouf, left, and Manchester City's Matheus Nunes compete for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City in London, England. | Photo: APDave Shopland
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