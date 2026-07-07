In Pictures: Monsoon Rains Batter Mumbai
Relentless monsoon rains have battered Mumbai, triggering widespread flooding, transport disruptions, waterlogging, and damage to homes and infrastructure. As emergency teams respond and residents grapple with daily hardships, the downpour has once again exposed the city's persistent vulnerabilities to extreme weather, inadequate drainage, and rapid urbanisation.
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