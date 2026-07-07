In Pictures: Monsoon Rains Batter Mumbai

Relentless monsoon rains have battered Mumbai, triggering widespread flooding, transport disruptions, waterlogging, and damage to homes and infrastructure. As emergency teams respond and residents grapple with daily hardships, the downpour has once again exposed the city's persistent vulnerabilities to extreme weather, inadequate drainage, and rapid urbanisation.

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Weather: Rain in Maharashtra
Damaged remains of a car after a tree falls on it following heavy rain and gusty winds, in Navi Mumbai, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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At least six killed, one injured in chawl collapse in Mumbai
Debris clearance work underway after a three-storey chawl (row tenement) collapses in Mumbai's Mankhurd area following heavy rains on Sunday night, leaving six people dead, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: High tide in Mumbai
Sea waves lash the shoreline near Badhwar Park amid rain, in Mumbai, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
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Monsoon Rain in Mumbai
A hoarding lies damaged after strong winds uproot it from a road divider on Pokhran Road amid heavy rainfall, in Thane, Maharashtra, Monday, July 6, 2026. IMD issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Rain in Navi Mumbai
Motorists ride through a water-logged subway during monsoon rains in Mumbai, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Patrolling to raise public awareness in Mumbai
Police personnel and administration officials conduct patrolling to raise public awareness and alert residents, as the water level of Mithi river rises towards the danger mark following heavy rainfall, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Mumbai monsoon 2026
A shopkeeper watches the water level rise inside a shop during monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, Saturday, July 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Waterlogging in Mumbai suburbs
Vehicles drive through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, India. Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Mumbai Rains photos
Children play at the entrance of a water-logged building during the monsoon rains in Mumbai, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Mumbai waterlogging news
Shopkeepers watch the water level rise inside their shop during monsoon rains in Mumbai, Saturday, July 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Mumbai rain traffic update
People hold umbrellas as they walk on a water-logged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Traffic jams Mumbai rain
Vehicles drive through a water-logged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, Saturday, July 4, 2026 | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Mumbai flooded roads
A boy reacts as a motorcycle splashes through a water-logged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, Monday, July 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Mumbai rain damages
Workers clear a tree after it fell on a street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Mumbai heavy rainfall warning
Girls walk through a water-logged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, Saturday, July 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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