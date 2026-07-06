Italy's Defence Minister Urges Strong US Ties After Trump Renews Attack on Meloni

Italy's defence minister called for maintaining strong relations with the United States after its President Donald Trump reignited his public feud with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Meloni is yet to comment on the latest remark
Meloni had earlier said she did not intend to prolong the dispute.
Italy's defence minister on Monday stressed the importance of maintaining strong ties with the United States after President Donald Trump renewed his public criticism of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ahead of this week's NATO summit in Turkey.
Meloni has not publicly responded to Trump's latest post.
"I did not have any reaction (to the post), the fundamental thing is to maintain relations with a key ally like the USA," Defence Minister Guido Crosetto told Italy's Sky TV.
"People come and go but relationships remain," he added.
Opposition politicians criticised Trump over the remarks.
"Trump is a despicable, cheap bully," Carlo Calenda, leader of the small Azione party, wrote on X, expressing support for Meloni.
Relations between Trump and Meloni had appeared cordial until the 52nd G7 Summit in eastern France, held from June 15 to 17, where the two leaders were photographed together several times.
The relationship soured after Trump told Italy's La7 TV that Meloni had "begged" him to take a photograph with her, adding, "She's probably happy I spoke to her."
Meloni rejected the claim in a video posted on social media, saying she was "frankly stunned."
She questioned Trump's approach towards US allies, saying, "I can only say it is regrettable he does not show the same determination towards the enemies of the West and towards the enemies of the US - [enemies] whose leaders he instead appears to be far more accommodating with."
"But there is one thing he needs to remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg."
Trump later repeated his allegations on Truth Social, claiming Meloni had asked, "over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France," and suggesting her declining popularity in Italy was "possibly" linked to her refusal to support the United States "when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!)."
He also said that after the United States had "defeated" Iran militarily, Meloni was attempting to repair ties with Washington to improve her political standing.
Responding on Instagram, Meloni wrote: "President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless."
"As for my popularity, being your friend has certainly not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you," she said. "My popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours."
Despite the exchange, Meloni later signalled a willingness to move on from the dispute.
"I don't intend to keep fuelling this dispute," she said.
The renewed tensions come as Trump and Meloni are expected to attend the NATO summit in Turkey later this week, where allied leaders are set to discuss security and defence issues.