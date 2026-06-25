‘If You Ran in New Delhi, You’d Win a Million Votes’: Giorgia Meloni Recalls 2023 India Visit

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni fondly recalled her 2023 India visit and praised PM Narendra Modi’s massive popularity.
Meloni said if Modi contested elections in New Delhi, he would win “a million votes,” highlighting his strong public appeal.
The remarks reflect deepening India-Italy relations and the cordial personal rapport between the two Prime Ministers.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni fondly recalled her 2023 visit to India and made a striking compliment about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that if he were to contest elections in New Delhi, he would win “a million votes.”
Speaking at an event in Italy, Meloni shared warm memories of her official visit to India in 2023, highlighting the strong personal rapport she shared with PM Modi. She praised his connect with the Indian people and his leadership style.
“If you ran in New Delhi, you’d win a million votes,” Meloni recalled telling PM Modi during her visit, drawing laughter from the audience. She described the Indian Prime Minister as a leader with exceptional popularity and mass appeal.
The Italian PM spoke highly of India’s progress under Modi’s leadership, noting the country’s rapid economic growth, cultural vibrancy, and global stature. She also recalled the warm hospitality extended to her during the visit and the productive bilateral discussions held between the two nations.
Meloni’s remarks come at a time when India-Italy relations have been steadily strengthening across defence, trade, technology, and cultural exchanges. Both countries have been working closely under the framework of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership.
The light-hearted yet respectful comment by Meloni has been widely shared on social media and is being seen as a reflection of the cordial personal chemistry between the two leaders. It also underscores the growing comfort and mutual appreciation between India and major European nations.
PM Modi had earlier described Meloni as a “strong and decisive leader” and praised Italy’s support on several international issues. The two leaders have met multiple times on the sidelines of global summits, including the G7 and G20.