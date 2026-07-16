Rath Yatra 2026: India Soaked In Devotion To Lord Jagannath

From Puri to Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi and beyond, devotees marked Rath Yatra 2026 with grand chariot processions, devotional songs, and vibrant cultural celebrations. This photo gallery captures the spirit of the festival as communities across India came together to celebrate Lord Jagannath with prayers, tradition and unwavering devotion

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Rath Yatra festival 2026
People gather near chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on the occasion of the Rath Yatra festival, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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People pull chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on the occasion of the Rath Yatra festival, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, July 16, 2026.
People pull chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on the occasion of the Rath Yatra festival, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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People pull a chariot carrying idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on the occasion of the Rath Yatra festival, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, July 16, 2026.
People pull a chariot carrying idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on the occasion of the Rath Yatra festival, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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People offer prayers on a chariot carrying an idol of Lord Jagannath during the annual Rath Yatra festival organised by ISKCON, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, July 16, 2026.
People offer prayers on a chariot carrying an idol of Lord Jagannath during the annual Rath Yatra festival organised by ISKCON, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Artistes perform as a chariot carrying an idol of Lord Jagannath proceeds during the annual Rath Yatra festival celebration organised by ISKCON, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, July 16, 2026.
Artistes perform as a chariot carrying an idol of Lord Jagannath proceeds during the annual Rath Yatra festival celebration organised by ISKCON, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi performs rituals as people pull chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on the occasion of the Rath Yatra festival, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, July 16, 2026.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi performs rituals as people pull chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra on the occasion of the Rath Yatra festival, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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A woman offers prayers during the annual Rath Yatra festival celebration organised by ISKCON, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, July 16, 2026.
A woman offers prayers during the annual Rath Yatra festival celebration organised by ISKCON, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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An artiste performs during the annual Rath Yatra festival celebration organised by ISKCON, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, July 16, 2026.
An artiste performs during the annual Rath Yatra festival celebration organised by ISKCON, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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A man offers prayers during the annual Rath Yatra festival celebration organised by ISKCON, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, July 16, 2026.
A man offers prayers during the annual Rath Yatra festival celebration organised by ISKCON, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Priests and servitors perform the Pahandi ritual, carrying the deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra from the temple sanctum to their chariots, during the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Puri, Odisha.
Priests and servitors perform the 'Pahandi' ritual, carrying the deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra from the temple sanctum to their chariots, during the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Puri, Odisha. | Photo: PTI
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Premises of the Jagannath Temple seen on the occasion of the Rath Yatra festival, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, July 16, 2026.
Premises of the Jagannath Temple seen on the occasion of the Rath Yatra festival, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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