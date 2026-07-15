AI in Education: The Future of Schools and the Burden of the Indian State

A 2025 nationwide survey by the Centre for Teacher Accreditation found that nearly three in four teachers already use AI in their work. Their most common application is lesson planning, while more than a quarter use it to generate classroom activities. But the survey also uncovered a striking contradiction. Teachers appear far more confident about AI than they are knowledgeable about it. Only 57 per cent could correctly answer a basic question designed to test a common misconception about AI. Yet, two-thirds rated their own AI expertise at six or above on a 10-point scale, with the average self-score at a healthy seven.