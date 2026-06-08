I Will Protest in Multiple States and Cities if Pradhan Doesn't Resign: CJP Founder Dipke

In a video posted on X on Sunday night, Dipke said, "Earlier I said that if Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign till Saturday (June 13), the agitation will go on a wider scale. Going in that direction, if Pradhan won’t resign, I will personally go to different cities and states and undertake protests with a demand for his resignation." He also spoke about plans for the next phase of agitation in the national capital. "If Dharmendra Pradhan doesn't resign even after protests in states, we will not have any option but to agitate again. Students from various corners of the country will then come together in New Delhi and agitate peacefully." "We will not stop till Pradhan resigns. He should take moral responsibility for ruining the future of over one crore students," Dipke said.