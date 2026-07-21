Andhra CM Says Tribal Rights, Welfare Remain Government's Top Priority

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said protecting tribal rights remained his government's foremost priority and assured tribal communities there was no cause for concern.
Chairing a review meeting on tribal welfare at the Secretariat, the chief minister reviewed the Supreme Court verdict on GO No 3 and discussed employment opportunities and aspirations of tribal communities.
Naidu said that GO No 3, issued in the year 2000 in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, provided 100 per cent reservation in government jobs in scheduled areas for local Scheduled Tribe candidates.
"Protecting tribal rights and welfare remains my government's foremost priority, and there is no cause for concern among tribal communities," Naidu said in an official press release issued on Monday.
He said the order remained in force for nearly two decades, but the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024 allegedly failed to defend it effectively in the Supreme Court.
According to Naidu, the five-judge Constitution Bench struck down GO No 3 on April 22, 2020, depriving tribal communities of benefits they had enjoyed for nearly 20 years.
He alleged that the previous government neither defended the order effectively nor took meaningful steps after the verdict to safeguard the interests of tribal communities.
"The NDA coalition government is examining every possible legal alternative to ensure tribal communities continue receiving the intended benefits of GO No 3," he said.
The chief minister said that the state government was working on a legally sustainable solution in view of the Constitution Bench's verdict and would protect tribal interests within the legal framework.
The chief minister directed officials to immediately begin consultations with tribal organisations and to seek their suggestions to overcome legal hurdles and ensure their participation in the consultation process. He also wanted officials to discuss with them employment opportunities and other issues affecting tribal communities.
He asked senior officials and tribal public representatives to explain the government's efforts on GO No 3 and involve tribal organisations in finding legally sustainable solutions.
Naidu directed officials to bring Alluri Sitarama Raju district under Zone-I and Polavaram district under Zone-II at the earliest.
On bauxite mining, he alleged that the previous government's handling of leases had triggered an international legal dispute.
He reiterated that the government would not take any decision contrary to the rights or sentiments of tribal communities and urged them not to be misled.
Naidu also clarified that there was no need for doubts regarding implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Areas Land Transfer Regulation, 1959, popularly known as the 1/70 Regulation. He directed officials to clearly communicate the government's stand on this regulation to tribal organisations and remove any apprehensions.
He said that the government's commitment to tribal welfare was reflected in initiatives promoting Araku Coffee and improving healthcare, education and transport infrastructure.
Genuine development will come only through the comprehensive development of tribal regions and improvement in the living standards of tribal communities.
Reiterating that the government remained open to dialogue, Naidu directed Tribal Welfare Department officials and tribal public representatives to proactively resolve tribal issues through consultations.
The Tribal Welfare Department will soon invite tribal organisations for formal discussions, in line with the Chief Minister's directions, the press release added.