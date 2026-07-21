Kejriwal Seeks Release of FIR, Detainee Lists After CJP Protest

"I am given to understand that a number of FIRs have been registered against the people who were protesting at Jantar Mantar yesterday demanding accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi about failures in the education system," Kejrwal said in his letter to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi Sachin Sharma. "I am also given to understand that a number of people have been held in custody after the protest without any registration of FIRs," he added.