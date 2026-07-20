WTA Mandates SRY Genetic Sex Testing Under New Eligibility Policy

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Tennis has joined a growing list of international sports by introducing mandatory genetic testing to protect the integrity of the female category

Aryna Sabalenka wimbledon tennis highlights
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Naomi Osaka of Japan in their fourth round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga

  • The WTA now mandates a one-time SRY gene test for all players

  • The rule replaces old testosterone limits to strictly enforce biological sex eligibility

  • This brings tennis in line with World Athletics and World Boxing policies

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has announced a landmark update to its eligibility policy, mandating that all players undergo a one-time genetic sex test to compete on the professional tour.

Under the new regulations, players must provide a cheek swab, blood, or saliva sample to screen for the presence of the SRY gene, a sequence located on the Y chromosome responsible for triggering male biological development.

Only players who test negative—showing no presence of the gene—will be automatically cleared to participate. Those who test positive will be subjected to further medical evaluations before any eligibility determinations are made. Additionally, players are required to sign documents acknowledging that a refusal to submit to testing will result in disciplinary penalties.

This policy replaces the WTA's 2024 guidelines, which previously permitted transgender women to compete provided they maintained lowered testosterone thresholds.

Also Read: Linda Noskova Wins Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Title

While there are no known transgender players currently on the circuit, the governing body stated that the shift is designed to uphold fair competition and secure equal athletic opportunities in women's professional tennis based strictly on biological sex.

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The decision positions tennis alongside other major international governing bodies adopting similar biological screening measures, following World Boxing and World Athletics, which instituted mandatory SRY gene testing protocols.

Acknowledging the sensitive nature of the protocol, the WTA emphasized its commitment to enforcing the policy with strict data privacy safeguards, dignity, and respect.

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