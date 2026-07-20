IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 27 Runs, Suffer Series Defeat

India fans celebrate in the stands after Rohit Sharma reaches his century during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

1/14 India's Rohit Sharma is bowled by England's Jacob Bethell during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP





2/14 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates reaching his century during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP





3/14 India's Rohit Sharma hits a four to reach his century during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP





4/14 England's Josh Tongue bowls during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP





5/14 India's India's Shubman Gill bats during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP





6/14 India's Virat Kohli celebrates catching out England's Harry Brook during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP





7/14 England's Jos Buttler during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP





8/14 England's Harry Brook dodges a high ball during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP





9/14 England's Ben Duckett celebrates reaching his century during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP





10/14 England's Jacob Bethell is struck during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP





11/14 England's Ben Duckett during the thirdthe third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP





12/14 England's Jacob Bethell bats the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP





13/14 India players stand for a minute of silence in tribute to late cricketer Garfield Sobers at the start of the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP





14/14 England players stand for a minute of silence in tribute to late cricketer Garfield Sobers at the start of the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP





