IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 27 Runs, Suffer Series Defeat
Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell shared a 192-run opening stand as England scored 387-3 and beat India by 27 runs in a high-scoring third ODI at Lord’s on Sunday to win the cricket series 2-1. England and India piled up a jumbo-sized 747 runs between them as the visitors’ defiant chase finished on 360-7, with Rohit Sharma scoring 138. Duckett scored 141 in 135 deliveries and Bethell almost a run-a-ball 91. Cricket website Cricinfo said it was the highest England partnership, for any wicket, against India in men’s one-day internationals. Joe Root again impressed with a 48-ball 74 not out and Jos Buttler needed only 13 balls for his undefeated 41, with four fours and three sixes, as England amassed the highest ODI total at Lord’s. India openers Sharma and captain Shubman Gill (77) put on 147 just before the halfway stage of the innings, but the run rate proved too tough a challenge despite Virat Kohli scoring 74 in 60 balls, including three sixes.
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