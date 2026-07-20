IND Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 27 Runs, Suffer Series Defeat

Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell shared a 192-run opening stand as England scored 387-3 and beat India by 27 runs in a high-scoring third ODI at Lord’s on Sunday to win the cricket series 2-1. England and India piled up a jumbo-sized 747 runs between them as the visitors’ defiant chase finished on 360-7, with Rohit Sharma scoring 138. Duckett scored 141 in 135 deliveries and Bethell almost a run-a-ball 91. Cricket website Cricinfo said it was the highest England partnership, for any wicket, against India in men’s one-day internationals. Joe Root again impressed with a 48-ball 74 not out and Jos Buttler needed only 13 balls for his undefeated 41, with four fours and three sixes, as England amassed the highest ODI total at Lord’s. India openers Sharma and captain Shubman Gill (77) put on 147 just before the halfway stage of the innings, but the run rate proved too tough a challenge despite Virat Kohli scoring 74 in 60 balls, including three sixes.

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India vs England 3rd ODI
India fans celebrate in the stands after Rohit Sharma reaches his century during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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Rohit Sharma India England Cricket
India's Rohit Sharma is bowled by England's Jacob Bethell during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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Rohit Sharma England India Cricket
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates reaching his century during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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Rohit Sharma India vs England 3rd ODI
India's Rohit Sharma hits a four to reach his century during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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Josh Tongue India vs England 3rd ODI
England's Josh Tongue bowls during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Shubman Gill
India's India's Shubman Gill bats during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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Virat Kohli India England Cricket
India's Virat Kohli celebrates catching out England's Harry Brook during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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Jos Buttler India England Cricket
England's Jos Buttler during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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Harry Brook England India Cricket
England's Harry Brook dodges a high ball during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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Ben Duckett India vs England 3rd ODI
England's Ben Duckett celebrates reaching his century during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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Jacob Bethell England vs India 3rd ODI
England's Jacob Bethell is struck during the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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Ben Duckett IND vs ENG 3rd ODI
England's Ben Duckett during the thirdthe third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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ENG vs IND 3rd ODI
England's Jacob Bethell bats the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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IND vs ENG tribute to late cricketer Garfield Sobers
India players stand for a minute of silence in tribute to late cricketer Garfield Sobers at the start of the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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ENG vs IND tribute to late cricketer Garfield Sobers
England players stand for a minute of silence in tribute to late cricketer Garfield Sobers at the start of the third ODI between England and India, at Lord's cricket ground, London. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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