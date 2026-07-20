From Messi's Quiet Night To Yamal's Historic Milestone: Five Talking Points From The FIFA World Cup Final

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) reacts after heading the ball during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) reacts after heading the ball during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)