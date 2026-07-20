From Messi's Quiet Night To Yamal's Historic Milestone: Five Talking Points From The FIFA World Cup Final

Spain shut down Lionel Messi as Ferran Torres' extra-time winner sealed a 1-0 victory and a second FIFA World Cup title
Emiliano Martínez made 11 saves, but Enzo Fernandez's red card and Argentina's ill-discipline proved costly
Lamine Yamal completed football's biggest international treble at 19, adding the World Cup to his Euro and Nations League titles
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final promised a meeting between two footballing giants. Instead, it became a tactical showcase of Spain's supremacy. Ferran Torres' 106th-minute strike settled a tense contest at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) as La Roja defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift their second World Cup crown.
The scoreline was narrow, but the performance was anything but. Spain dominated possession, restricted Argentina to virtually nothing in attack and completed an unbeaten run to the title.
From Lionel Messi's subdued farewell to Emiliano Martínez's heroic resistance, here are the five biggest talking points from a memorable final.
1. Spain Finally Found the Formula to Silence Lionel Messi
Few teams have managed to make Lionel Messi look ordinary on football's biggest stage, but Spain did exactly that.
The Argentine captain entered the final after scoring eight goals and providing four assists during the tournament, competing with France's Kylian Mbappe for the Golden Boot race and carrying Argentina into another World Cup final at the age of 39. Yet Spain's midfield control and disciplined defensive shape denied him both space and service.
Rodri controlled the tempo while Pau Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte squeezed every passing lane. Messi rarely received possession in dangerous areas and never produced the decisive moment Argentina desperately needed.
For perhaps the first time in years, the greatest player of his generation watched a World Cup final pass him by.
2. Enzo Fernandez's Red Card Ended Argentina's Hopes
Argentina were already struggling to keep Spain at bay when Enzo Fernandez's evening went from frustrating to disastrous.
The midfielder was dismissed late in extra time after picking up a second yellow card following a rash challenge, leaving Argentina to finish the final with ten men. Any hopes of a dramatic late comeback disappeared instantly as Spain comfortably managed the closing stages.
It was a bitter conclusion for one of Argentina's key midfielders, whose tournament ended with disappointment rather than celebration.
3. Emiliano Martinez Deserved Better Than a Losing Medal
Had Spain not eventually broken through, Emiliano Martinez would almost certainly have been remembered as the match's biggest hero.
The Aston Villa goalkeeper produced 11 saves, frustrating Spain time and again as wave after wave of attacks came his way. He denied Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri and Dani Olmo while commanding his penalty area throughout the contest.
There was little he could do about Ferran Torres' clinical finish in the 106th minute.
Despite ending on the losing side, Martinez delivered one of the finest goalkeeping performances ever seen in a World Cup final.
4. Argentina's Discipline Crumbled Under Pressure
Argentina's title defence ended not only in defeat but in frustration.
As Spain continued dominating possession, Lionel Scaloni's side increasingly relied on physical challenges to disrupt their opponents' rhythm. The match produced several reckless fouls before emotions finally boiled over after the final whistle, with Leandro Paredes at the centre of an ugly confrontation during Spain's celebrations.
The statistics reflected that loss of control. Argentina finished the night with multiple bookings, Enzo Fernández's dismissal and a post-match red card for Paredes, overshadowing what had been an outstanding tournament until the final.
5. Lamine Yamal Completes International Football at Just 19
The World Cup trophy was the latest addition to an already astonishing collection.
At just 19 years old, Lamine Yamal has now won the UEFA European Championship, UEFA Nations League and FIFA World Cup with Spain, achievements many elite footballers spend an entire career chasing.
Although the teenager wasn't at his dazzling best in the final, he still stretched Argentina's defence, created chances and played his part in another historic triumph. Throughout the tournament, he completed a competition-leading 30 successful dribbles, underlining why he is already regarded as football's brightest young star.
If the final marked Lionel Messi's farewell to football's biggest stage, it also felt like the coronation of the player expected to define its future.
Spain lifted the trophy, but the 2026 FIFA World Cup final also offered a glimpse of what the next decade of international football may look like.