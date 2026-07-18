Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Lionel Messi Praises Lamine Yamal, Says ARG 'Will Give It Our All'

The star-studded news conference was expected to be Messi’s last public appearance before Sunday’s final in East Rutherford, New Jersey. FIFA decided to use Fanatics Fest — a four-day celebration of sports in New York, replete with autograph signings and celebrity appearances — as the backdrop for its preview news conferences, meaning hundreds of people got the chance to get a glimpse of Messi in the sort of setting not usually open to the public.