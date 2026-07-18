India Vs England 3rd ODI: Lord's Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Probable Playing XIs

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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India vs England, 3rd ODI, will kick off in Lord's, on July 19, 2026. Here are the weather report, pitch report, probable XI, and other details for this one

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Lord's cricket ground in London. Photo: X/@Homeofcricket
Summary of this article

  • Forecasts predict mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures between 13°C and 24°C.

  • Washington Sundar will be missing out on this one due to a leg injury in the 2nd ODI.

  • This might also turn out to be Rohit Sharma's last ODI for the blues.

The weather forecast for Sunday, July 19, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, London, looks encouraging, with conditions expected to remain favourable throughout the series decider.

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM BST), and there is very little chance of weather interrupting play.

Forecasts predict mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging between 13°C and 24°C. Rain probability remains low at around 0-10%, while humidity is expected to stay between 48% and 74%.

Light winds may assist seam bowlers early on, but overall, spectators and players can expect ideal cricketing conditions.

Also read: Washington Sundar ruled out of Lord's decider due to injury.

India Vs England, 3rd ODI, Pitch Report

Lord's traditionally offers one of the most balanced wickets in world cricket. The famous slope provides early seam movement and bounce, making the opening overs crucial for both batting and bowling sides.

Fast bowlers generally enjoy assistance with the new ball before the surface settles down for stroke-makers.

As the innings progresses, batting becomes considerably easier, while spinners can extract bounce, grip and drift later in the day.

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Teams batting first generally aim for a total in the region of 270-290, making the toss important but not necessarily decisive on a surface that usually rewards quality cricket across all disciplines.

Also read: IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI, Preview

India Vs England, 3rd ODI, Probable XIs

India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar

England: Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (Captain), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson

India Vs England ODI: Squads

India's ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.  

England's ODI Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

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