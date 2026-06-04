England Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Check Hourly London Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

Weather is expected to play a role throughout the opening day in London. Temperatures are forecast to hover between 11°C and 18°C, with considerable cloud cover during the morning and afternoon sessions. While extended washouts are not expected, intermittent showers remain possible and could cause brief interruptions. The overcast conditions should aid swing and seam bowling, making the new ball particularly dangerous. Captains winning the toss may be tempted to bowl first if the skies remain grey.