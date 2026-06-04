England Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Check Hourly London Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

The 1st Test between England and New Zealand is being played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, London
This match is the first of a three-Test Crowe–Thorpe Trophy series between the two sides
Overcast skies and a fresh Lord’s surface are expected to provide early assistance to fast bowlers
England begin a new World Test Championship cycle with a high-profile three-match Crowe–Thorpe Trophy series against New Zealand, and the opening Test at Lord’s promises an intriguing battle between two sides in transition.
Ben Stokes’ men are looking to bounce back after a difficult Ashes campaign, while the Black Caps arrive with confidence following their commanding victory over Ireland in Belfast. Tom Latham’s side will once again rely on the experience of Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson in English conditions.
England have named a squad featuring recalls for Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir, while exciting pacer Sonny Baker remains in contention for a Test debut. The hosts are expected to stick with their aggressive “Bazball” philosophy, although Brendon McCullum has hinted at a slightly more measured version of the approach that transformed England’s red-ball cricket four years ago.
The biggest talking point ahead of the match is England’s bowling attack. Jofra Archer has been rested after his IPL commitments, leaving Robinson, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson or Baker to shoulder the pace burden. Selection decisions have reportedly been influenced by weather forecasts and overhead conditions expected across the opening days.
Lord’s has traditionally rewarded disciplined seam bowling, particularly when cloud cover is present. With both teams boasting quality fast bowlers and proven batters, the contest could be decided by which batting unit adapts better to the early movement. Joe Root remains England’s key figure, while New Zealand will look towards Williamson and Ravindra to anchor the innings.
ENG Vs NZ, 1st Test: London's Hourly Weather Forecast
Weather is expected to play a role throughout the opening day in London. Temperatures are forecast to hover between 11°C and 18°C, with considerable cloud cover during the morning and afternoon sessions. While extended washouts are not expected, intermittent showers remain possible and could cause brief interruptions. The overcast conditions should aid swing and seam bowling, making the new ball particularly dangerous. Captains winning the toss may be tempted to bowl first if the skies remain grey.
ENG Vs NZ, 1st Test: Pitch Report
The Lord’s surface is expected to offer good pace, bounce and lateral movement, especially during the first two days. The famous slope often helps seamers generate extra deviation, making life difficult for batters early on. As the match progresses, the pitch should become more batting-friendly before offering some assistance to spinners from Day 3 onwards. Historically, first-innings scores around 300-350 have been competitive at the venue, underlining the importance of a solid start.
ENG Vs NZ, 1st Test: Squads
England: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Ben Stokes(c), Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue, Ollie Robinson, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker
New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Dean Foxcroft, Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Blair Tickner, William ORourke, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry