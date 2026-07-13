India Vs England 1st ODI: Edgbaston Weather Forecast Today, Pitch Report And Probable Playing XIs

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India vs England, 1st ODI, will kick off a three-game series between the two cricketing giants in Edgbaston, starting from July 14, 2026. Here are the weather report, pitch report, probable XI, and other details for this one

India Vs England 1st ODI Edgbaston AP
India Vs England 1st ODI: The covered pitch area is seen through glass speckled with droplets in Edgbaston, Birmingham. | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell
Summary of this article

  • No rain is expected at Birmingham, fans can expect warm, sunny skies with a high temperature 27° C and a low of 13° C.

  • The new ball is expected to give early seam and swing movement to the bowlers.

  • The match is scheduled for July 14 at 3:30 P.M. (IST).

India's attention now shifts to the 50-over format as they begin a three-match ODI series against England with the opening clash at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on July 14. The visitors endured a difficult T20I leg of the tour, failing to register a single win, and will be determined to make a stronger start in a format where several senior players return to the squad.

The inclusion of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah significantly strengthens India's chances, with the experienced trio expected to bring composure and leadership after the youthful side struggled in the shortest format. England, however, have been dominant on home soil and will look to carry that confidence into the ODI series with another strong performance.

With conditions in Birmingham often influencing the outcome of matches, the weather forecast, pitch behaviour, and team combinations are expected to play a crucial role. Both sides will be keen to begin the series with a victory, making the opening ODI an important contest for momentum as well as confidence.

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There is little to no prediction of rain in today's match between India and England. - X/BCCI

Also Read: Where to watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI, Preview

India Vs England, 1st ODI, Weather Report

The venue for the 1st ODI between India and England is Edgbaston Cricket Stadium, Birmingham, UK and it is expected to have warm, sunny skies with a high temperature 27° C and a low of 13° C.

The UV index will be very high and rain is not expected.

Winds will be gentle from the northeast at about 19 to 20 km/h (12 mph).

India Vs England, 1st ODI, Pitch Report

Edgbaston's pitch is a hard, well-rolled hybrid surface favoring an even contest for both the sides. Fast bowlers are expected to get early seam and swing movement with the new ball.

Once the ball gets old, the pitch flattens thus favoring the batting side.

The team that wins the toss is expected to have a bowl first.

India Vs England, 1st ODI, Probable XIs

India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar

England: Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (Captain), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson

India Vs England ODI: Squads

India's ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.  

England's ODI Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

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