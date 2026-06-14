India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Bat First Against PAK-W In Birmingham

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana conjured a stand after twin blows to take India towards a steady position against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. After India lost Shafali Verma (6) and Jemimah Rodrigues (1) cheaply within team total of 18, Mandhana (36 batting) and Kaur (20 batting) stemmed the initial rot with a 47-run stand for the third wicket. Mandhana got a reprieve when Aliya Riaz running backwards from her mid-off position failed to hold onto a regulation catch. The unlucky bowler was left-arm seamer Tasmia Rubab, who had dismissed Rodrigues.

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India Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup Cricket
India's Smriti Mandhana, left, and Harmanpreet Kaur running between the wickets during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
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Smriti Mandhana T20 World Cup 2026
India's Smriti Mandhana hits a boundary during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
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Pakistan India Womens T20 World Cup Cricket
Pakistan's Natalia Parvaiz celebrates taking the wicket of India's Jemimah Rodrigues during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
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Smriti Mandhana hits her 50th run during the ICC Womens T20 World Cup
India's Smriti Mandhana hits her 50th run during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
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IND W vs PAK W: T20 World Cup
Pakistan's Saira Jabeen fails to catch a shot from India's Smriti Mandhana during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
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Smriti Mandhana ICC Womens T20 World Cup
India's Smriti Mandhana is caught out by Pakistan's Fatima Sana during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
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Harmanpreet Kaur T20 World Cup 2026
India's Harmanpreet Kaur bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
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Fatima Sana T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan's Fatima Sana bowls during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
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India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup
Pakistan's Tasmia Rubab reacts after India's Deepti Sharma hits a boundary during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
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