India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Bat First Against PAK-W In Birmingham

India's Smriti Mandhana, left, and Harmanpreet Kaur running between the wickets during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP

1/8 India's Smriti Mandhana hits a boundary during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP





2/8 Pakistan's Natalia Parvaiz celebrates taking the wicket of India's Jemimah Rodrigues during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP





3/8 India's Smriti Mandhana hits her 50th run during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP





4/8 Pakistan's Saira Jabeen fails to catch a shot from India's Smriti Mandhana during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP





5/8 India's Smriti Mandhana is caught out by Pakistan's Fatima Sana during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP





6/8 India's Harmanpreet Kaur bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP





7/8 Pakistan's Fatima Sana bowls during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP





8/8 Pakistan's Tasmia Rubab reacts after India's Deepti Sharma hits a boundary during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP





