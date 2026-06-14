India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Bat First Against PAK-W In Birmingham
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana conjured a stand after twin blows to take India towards a steady position against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. After India lost Shafali Verma (6) and Jemimah Rodrigues (1) cheaply within team total of 18, Mandhana (36 batting) and Kaur (20 batting) stemmed the initial rot with a 47-run stand for the third wicket. Mandhana got a reprieve when Aliya Riaz running backwards from her mid-off position failed to hold onto a regulation catch. The unlucky bowler was left-arm seamer Tasmia Rubab, who had dismissed Rodrigues.
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