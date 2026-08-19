Suthar Spins A 10-Wicket Masterclass As India Celebrate Historic 600th Test With Victory

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 19 August 2026 3:21 pm

India resumed their WTC 2025-27 in style, defeating Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test at Galle to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. After being asked to bat, India posted 462, powered by Devdutt Padikkal’s superb 167 and KL Rahul’s 82. Sri Lanka fought back through Sonal Dinusha’s 100 but were bowled out for 284, giving India a 178-run lead. India then declared their second innings at 193, with Rishabh Pant top-scoring with 66, setting Sri Lanka a daunting 372-run target. The hosts struggled under pressure and were eventually dismissed for 206 in 77.4 overs. Manav Suthar starred with the ball, claiming 4/76 in the first innings and 6/55 in the second to finish with 10 wickets.