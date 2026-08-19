Suthar Spins A 10-Wicket Masterclass As India Celebrate Historic 600th Test With Victory

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India resumed their WTC 2025-27 in style, defeating Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test at Galle to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. After being asked to bat, India posted 462, powered by Devdutt Padikkal’s superb 167 and KL Rahul’s 82. Sri Lanka fought back through Sonal Dinusha’s 100 but were bowled out for 284, giving India a 178-run lead. India then declared their second innings at 193, with Rishabh Pant top-scoring with 66, setting Sri Lanka a daunting 372-run target. The hosts struggled under pressure and were eventually dismissed for 206 in 77.4 overs. Manav Suthar starred with the ball, claiming 4/76 in the first innings and 6/55 in the second to finish with 10 wickets.

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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 1st test day 5 highlights
Indian team members celebrate their win against Sri Lanka during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 1st test day 5 highlights-Manav Suthar
India's Manav Suthar acknowledges the crowd after taking five wickets during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 1st test day 5 highlights-Indias Manav Suthar
India's Manav Suthar celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 1st test day 5 highlights-Manav Suthar celebrates wicket
India's Manav Suthar celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha with teammates during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 1st test day 5 highlights-Indias Manav Suthar
India's Manav Suthar celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara Sri Lanka during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 1st test day 5 highlights-Indias Manav Suthar
India's Manav Suthar celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 1st test day 5 highlights-Indias captain Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 1st test day 5 highlights-Indias Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill congratulates bowler Prasidh Krishna for the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 1st test day 5 highlights-Indias Ravindra Jadeja
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 1st test day 5 highlights-Dhananjaya de Silva
Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva plays a shot during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sri Lanka vs India Cricket 1st test day 5 highlights-Sonal Dinusha
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha runs between the wickets as India's Ravindra Jadeja fields the ball during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

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