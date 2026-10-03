Elite Company: KL Rahul Equals MS Dhoni’s Record For Centuries At No. 5

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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KL Rahul struck an unbeaten 129 off 87 balls against West Indies in the third ODI on Saturday, October 3, at New Chandigarh, equalling MS Dhoni’s record for the most ODI hundreds by an Indian batter at No. 5. India recovered after early wickets to post a strong total.

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KL Rahul Scores Fifty Against West Indies In The 3rd ODI On October 3rd
KL Rahul Scores CenturyAgainst West Indies In The 3rd ODI On October 3rd | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • KL Rahul made 129 not out off 87 balls against West Indies in the third ODI on Saturday, October 3

  • The innings took Rahul level with MS Dhoni for the most ODI hundreds by an Indian batter at No. 5

  • India were reduced early after Shubman Gill made 1 and Virat Kohli was dismissed for 0 by Jayden Seales

KL Rahul scored a brilliant century against West Indies in the 3rd ODI on Saturday, October 3rd, to equal the record of MS Dhoni for most hundreds at number 5 for India.

On Saturday, India lost two early wickets as Shubman Gill (1) and Virat Kohli (0) got out to Jayden Seales in the third over of the match. Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) then added 137 runs for the third wicket to stabilise India's innings.

KL Rahul came on the pitch when India was batting at 141/3, giving him the task of rebuilding India's innings and taking it big from there. Rahul did just that, scoring 129 not out off 87 balls, smashing 10 fours and six maximums.

This milestone knock marks Rahul's fourth ODI century at number 5, drawing him level with MS Dhoni for the most hundreds by an Indian player in this specific batting position.

Remarkably, Rahul achieved this milestone in just 36 innings, far fewer than Dhoni's 83 innings. Yuvraj Singh continues to top the chart with seven centuries from 92 innings, while Suresh Raina rounds out the notable list with three hundreds across 93 innings.

Highest Scores for India Batting at No. 5 in ODIs

  • 139 – Yuvraj Singh vs Aus, Sydney, 2004

  • 134 – MS Dhoni vs Eng, Cuttack, 2017

  • 129* – KL Rahul vs WI, New Chandigarh, 2026

  • 124 – MS Dhoni vs Aus, Nagpur, 2009

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