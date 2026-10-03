Elite Company: KL Rahul Equals MS Dhoni’s Record For Centuries At No. 5

KL Rahul scored a brilliant century against West Indies in the 3rd ODI on Saturday, October 3rd, to equal the record of MS Dhoni for most hundreds at number 5 for India.

On Saturday, India lost two early wickets as Shubman Gill (1) and Virat Kohli (0) got out to Jayden Seales in the third over of the match. Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) then added 137 runs for the third wicket to stabilise India's innings.

KL Rahul came on the pitch when India was batting at 141/3, giving him the task of rebuilding India's innings and taking it big from there. Rahul did just that, scoring 129 not out off 87 balls, smashing 10 fours and six maximums.

This milestone knock marks Rahul's fourth ODI century at number 5, drawing him level with MS Dhoni for the most hundreds by an Indian player in this specific batting position.

Remarkably, Rahul achieved this milestone in just 36 innings, far fewer than Dhoni's 83 innings. Yuvraj Singh continues to top the chart with seven centuries from 92 innings, while Suresh Raina rounds out the notable list with three hundreds across 93 innings.

Highest Scores for India Batting at No. 5 in ODIs