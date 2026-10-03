Hitman Makes History: Rohit Sharma Smashes 22-Year-Old Tendulkar Record In New Chandigarh ODI

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 3 October 2026 4:44 pm

Rohit Sharma broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 22-year-old ODI opening record during the third ODI against the West Indies in New Chandigarh on Saturday, October 3. He became the fastest opener to 10,000 ODI runs, reaching the mark in 202 innings, 12 fewer than Tendulkar, and added another milestone to his series.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 3 October 2026 4:44 pm

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath