Hitman Makes History: Rohit Sharma Smashes 22-Year-Old Tendulkar Record In New Chandigarh ODI

Rohit Sharma surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the fewest innings to 10,000 ODI runs as an opener
He reached the milestone in 202 innings during the third ODI against the West Indies in New Chandigarh
Rohit needed only two runs and completed the feat with a couple off Jayden Seales on the third ball
He became only the fourth opener to cross 10,000 ODI runs, joining Tendulkar, Chris Gayle and Sanath Jayasuriya
Rohit Sharma broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 22-year-old world record during his 92 runs innings against West Indies in New Chandigarh on Saturday (October 3). He becomes the fastest opener to score 10,000 ODI runs, taking fewest innings.
He reached the mark in 202 innings, 12 fewer than Tendulkar.
Tendulkar had gone past that mark against Australia in Brisbane in 2004. Rohit’s latest feat adds another entry to a strong run of ODI landmarks in this series.
Fastest To 10,000 ODI Runs
|Player
|Innings as Opener
|Milestone Match
|Rohit Sharma
|202
|v West Indies, Chandigarh (Oct 3 2026)
|Sachin Tendulkar
|214
|v Australia, Brisbane (18 Jan 2004)
|Chris Gayle
|268
|v New Zealand, Manchester (22 Jun 2019)
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|303
|v England, The Oval (20 Jun 2006)
Milestone At The Crease
Rohit got there quickly. He needed two runs to reach the milestone and did it from the third ball of the match, clipping Jayden Seales for a couple.
That stroke took him to 10,000 ODI runs as an opener. It also made him only the fourth opener to reach the mark.
The others on that list are Tendulkar, West Indies batter Chris Gayle and Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya. Rohit now joins a small group that has dominated ODI batting from the top of the order.
Most Runs As An Opener In ODI
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|340
|15310
|200*
|48.29
|88.04
|45
|75
|Sanath Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)
|383
|12740
|189
|34.61
|92.48
|28
|66
|Chris Gayle (ICC/WI)
|274
|10179
|215
|39.45
|88.02
|25
|53
|Rohit Sharma Sharma (IND)
|202
|10045
|264
|54.89
|96.6
|33
|49
Previous Match Landmark
Rohit had hit another major mark in the previous match. He became the third Indian batter after Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to score 12,000 runs in ODIs.
He reached that figure with a 75-ball 101. The innings included 10 fours and 6 sixes.