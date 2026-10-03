Hitman Makes History: Rohit Sharma Smashes 22-Year-Old Tendulkar Record In New Chandigarh ODI

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Rohit Sharma broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 22-year-old ODI opening record during the third ODI against the West Indies in New Chandigarh on Saturday, October 3. He became the fastest opener to 10,000 ODI runs, reaching the mark in 202 innings, 12 fewer than Tendulkar, and added another milestone to his series.

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Indias Rohit Sharma celebrates his century
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the fewest innings to 10,000 ODI runs as an opener

  • He reached the milestone in 202 innings during the third ODI against the West Indies in New Chandigarh

  • Rohit needed only two runs and completed the feat with a couple off Jayden Seales on the third ball

  • He became only the fourth opener to cross 10,000 ODI runs, joining Tendulkar, Chris Gayle and Sanath Jayasuriya

Rohit Sharma broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 22-year-old world record during his 92 runs innings against West Indies in New Chandigarh on Saturday (October 3). He becomes the fastest opener to score 10,000 ODI runs, taking fewest innings.

He reached the mark in 202 innings, 12 fewer than Tendulkar.

Tendulkar had gone past that mark against Australia in Brisbane in 2004. Rohit’s latest feat adds another entry to a strong run of ODI landmarks in this series.

Virat Kohli Looks At Stumps, Then At Jayden Seales After Getting Cleaned Up For A Golden Duck | Watch

By Outlook Sports Desk

Fastest To 10,000 ODI Runs

PlayerInnings as OpenerMilestone Match
Rohit Sharma202v West Indies, Chandigarh (Oct 3 2026)
Sachin Tendulkar214v Australia, Brisbane (18 Jan 2004)
Chris Gayle268v New Zealand, Manchester (22 Jun 2019)
Sanath Jayasuriya303v England, The Oval (20 Jun 2006)

Milestone At The Crease

Rohit got there quickly. He needed two runs to reach the milestone and did it from the third ball of the match, clipping Jayden Seales for a couple.

That stroke took him to 10,000 ODI runs as an opener. It also made him only the fourth opener to reach the mark.

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Rohit Sharma Falls Short Of Century But Enters ODI Record Books - X/BCCI
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a double century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026 - (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)
India's Rohit Sharma, right, shake hands with Virat Kohli as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026 - (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

The others on that list are Tendulkar, West Indies batter Chris Gayle and Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya. Rohit now joins a small group that has dominated ODI batting from the top of the order.

Most Runs As An Opener In ODI

PlayerInnsRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate10050
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)34015310200*48.2988.044575
Sanath Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)3831274018934.6192.482866
Chris Gayle (ICC/WI)2741017921539.4588.022553
Rohit Sharma Sharma (IND)2021004526454.8996.63349
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By Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay

Previous Match Landmark

Rohit had hit another major mark in the previous match. He became the third Indian batter after Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to score 12,000 runs in ODIs.

He reached that figure with a 75-ball 101. The innings included 10 fours and 6 sixes.

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