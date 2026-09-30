Rohit Sharma Smashes 101 Off 75 Balls, Completes 12,000 ODI Runs In Style

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Rohit Sharma smashed 101 off 75 balls against West Indies, hitting 10 fours and six sixes while completing 12,000 ODI runs during India’s massive chase

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Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma, right, shake hands with Virat Kohli as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026 (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma smashed a brilliant 101 off 75 balls against West Indies in Guwahati

  • The Indian opener hit 10 fours and six sixes during his explosive knock

  • Rohit completed his 12,000 ODI runs before being dismissed by Jayden Seales

Rohit Sharma produced a stunning counter-attacking innings in the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati, smashing 101 off just 75 balls. The India opener struck 10 fours and six sixes, taking the attack apart as India chased a mammoth 406-run target after West Indies posted their highest-ever ODI total of 405/7.

Rohit’s century came off 72 balls, continuing an explosive opening stand with Shubman Gill, who had already brought up his own hundred. The innings also saw Rohit reach the landmark of 12,000 ODI runs, becoming only the seventh batter overall to achieve the feat.

His charge eventually ended when Jayden Seales trapped him LBW for 101, with the review confirming the ball would have hit the top of middle stump.

More to follow...

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