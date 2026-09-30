Rohit Sharma smashed a brilliant 101 off 75 balls against West Indies in Guwahati
The Indian opener hit 10 fours and six sixes during his explosive knock
Rohit completed his 12,000 ODI runs before being dismissed by Jayden Seales
Rohit Sharma produced a stunning counter-attacking innings in the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati, smashing 101 off just 75 balls. The India opener struck 10 fours and six sixes, taking the attack apart as India chased a mammoth 406-run target after West Indies posted their highest-ever ODI total of 405/7.
Rohit’s century came off 72 balls, continuing an explosive opening stand with Shubman Gill, who had already brought up his own hundred. The innings also saw Rohit reach the landmark of 12,000 ODI runs, becoming only the seventh batter overall to achieve the feat.
His charge eventually ended when Jayden Seales trapped him LBW for 101, with the review confirming the ball would have hit the top of middle stump.
More to follow...