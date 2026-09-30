Asian Games: Archers Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Draft Epic Comeback to Clinch Archery Gold

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 30 September 2026 4:51 pm

Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru teamed up to beat China 238-237 in a thrilling compound archery final to clinch the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday (September 30). The trio produced a stunning comeback after trailing by point by two points but held their nerve in the final end to edge past Jiahao Liao, Jinyi Liu and Jingyu Shi. The victory came after India defeated Korea 236-229 in the semifinals, with Choi Eun Gyu, Choi Yonghee and Kim Jongho unable to match the Indian trio. India had earlier won gold in the mixed team and women’s compound events.