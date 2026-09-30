Asian Games: Archers Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Draft Epic Comeback to Clinch Archery Gold

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Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru teamed up to beat China 238-237 in a thrilling compound archery final to clinch the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday (September 30). The trio produced a stunning comeback after trailing by point by two points but held their nerve in the final end to edge past Jiahao Liao, Jinyi Liu and Jingyu Shi. The victory came after India defeated Korea 236-229 in the semifinals, with Choi Eun Gyu, Choi Yonghee and Kim Jongho unable to match the Indian trio. India had earlier won gold in the mixed team and women’s compound events.

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Asian games 2026 archery compound men's team highlights-
Gold medallist, from left, India's Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru pose for photographers during the medal ceremony for the compound men's team archery event at the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India men compound team archery gold
India's Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, center, Kushal Dalal, left, and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, right, pose with the gold medals on the podium after the compound men's team final in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian Games archery India China final 238-237
India's Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, center, Kushal Dalal, left, and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, right, pose with the gold medals on the podium after the compound men's team final in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian Games 2026 compound archery gold
India's Kushal Dalal, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru and Sahil Jadhav compete in the compound men's team archery event at the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Indian compound archery team golden hat-trick 2026
India's Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, center, Kushal Dalal, right, and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, left, celebrate after winning over China during the compound men's team final in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Sahil Jadhav double gold Asian Games
India's Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, right, Kushal Dalal, center, and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, left, celebrate after winning over China during the compound men's team final in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Kushal Dalal archer profile news
India's Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, left, Kushal Dalal, center, and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, right, celebrate after winning over China during the compound men's team final in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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India vs China archery gold medal match score
Kushal Dalal of India lines up a shot in the compound men's team semifinal in archery between South Korea and India, at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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india at asian games medal tally
Kushal Dalal of India, with the country's flag painted on the back of his hand, prepares to compete during the compound men's team final in archery at the Asian Games in Okazaki, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

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