John Campbell smashed 101 off 68 balls, hitting nine fours and five sixes
He registered the fastest ODI century by a West Indies batter against India
Campbell also broke the record for the fastest West Indies ODI fifty against India
John Campbell produced a stunning batting display against India in the second ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 30, turning the spotlight firmly on himself with a record-breaking century.
The West Indies opener smashed 101 runs off just 68 deliveries, launching nine fours and five sixes during an aggressive innings.
Campbell Rewrites West Indies Record Books
Campbell reached his century in only 65 balls, registering the fastest ODI hundred by a West Indies batter against India. He surpassed Ricardo Powell’s previous record of a 72-ball century, set in 1999. The left-hander’s blistering effort also put him among the fastest century-makers in West Indies ODI history.
The opener’s assault began almost immediately, as he put pressure on India’s bowling attack with a combination of powerful drives and calculated big hits. He brought up his half-century in only 29 balls, setting another record in the process. Campbell’s 29-ball fifty became the fastest by a West Indies batter against India in ODIs, moving past Chris Gayle’s previous mark of 30 balls.
More to follow...