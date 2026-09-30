West Indies Break Sri Lanka's 17-Year-Old ODI Record Against India, Pakistan Still On Top Of This List

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West Indies reached the 200-run mark in just 25.3 overs, becoming the third-quickest to do so against India in ODIs

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West Indies reached the 200-run mark in just 25.3 overs
West Indies reached the 200-run mark in just 25.3 overs | Photo: PTI

The West Indies took a ruthless approach after being asked to bat first by India in the second ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday (September 30). Despite losing Keacy Carty early in the innings, their momentum was built on a century stand between John Campbell and skipper Shai Hope for the second wicket.

Campbell went all guns blazing, notching the fastest hundred against India in ODIs off just 65 balls. Although Gurnoor Brar brought him down in the 18th over, his dismissal allowed the Windies skipper to shift gears and keep the scoreboard ticking.

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By Deepak Joshi

Hope, after being dropped on 15 by Kuldeep Yadav, brought up a patient fifty and got the perfect backing from Amir Jangoo to guide West Indies to a phenomenal milestone in the fifty-over format. The team reached the 200-run mark in just 25.3 overs, becoming the third-quickest to do so against India in ODIs. They surpassed Sri Lanka, who achieved the feat in 25.5 overs in 2009 in Rajkot.

Quickest To 200 Against India In ODIs

TeamOvers TakenYearVenue
Pakistan25.11997Lahor
South Africa25.22018Johannesburg
West Indies25.32026Guwahati
Rajkot25.52009Rajkot

Pakistan lead the charts by having done it in just 25.1 overs. Back in 1997, Pakistan produced a breathtaking chase against India in the third ODI at Lahore while chasing 217.

Related Content
West Indies' John Campbell celebrates his century with his batting partner Shai Hope during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. - (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)
West Indies' John Campbell celebrates his century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026 - (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)
IND vs WI Live Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Return as India Look to Start Their Campaign with a Win Against West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Shahid Afridi’s explosive 47 off 23 balls gave the innings early momentum before Ijaz Ahmed took complete control, smashing an unbeaten 139 off just 84 balls, including nine sixes. Pakistan raced to 219/1 in only 26.2 overs, winning by nine wickets with 136 balls to spare.

Earlier, India have won the toss an opted to bowl first against the West Indies. Pacer Auqib Nabi was handed his debut cap for India. He made into the playing eleven in place of Nitish Reddy. The West Indies made as many as four changes.

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