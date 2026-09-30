West Indies Break Sri Lanka's 17-Year-Old ODI Record Against India, Pakistan Still On Top Of This List

Hope, after being dropped on 15 by Kuldeep Yadav, brought up a patient fifty and got the perfect backing from Amir Jangoo to guide West Indies to a phenomenal milestone in the fifty-over format. The team reached the 200-run mark in just 25.3 overs, becoming the third-quickest to do so against India in ODIs. They surpassed Sri Lanka, who achieved the feat in 25.5 overs in 2009 in Rajkot.