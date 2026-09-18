Boats, Blisters And Cheers: Champupara’s Traditional Race Takes Over The Kulsi River

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The traditional boat race on the Kulsi River brought together participants and villagers in Champupara village, in Assam’s Kamrup district, west of Guwahati. The vibrant event saw teams of rowers competing on the river as crowds gathered along the banks and a nearby bridge to cheer them on. Villagers watched the race with enthusiasm, turning the riverside into a lively gathering and showcasing the strong connection between local communities and traditional sporting practices. The colourful boats, synchronized rowing and enthusiastic spectators captured the energy of the competition. Several participants were seen battling it out across the Kulsi River, while villagers followed the action from different vantage points. The event offered a glimpse into Assam’s rich cultural traditions, where community celebrations and indigenous sporting activities continue to bring people together.

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Traditional Boat Race In Assam
Participants take part in the traditional boat race on the Kulsi river in Champupara village, west of Guwahati, India | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Assam Traditional Boat Race
People stand on a bridge over the Kulsi river to watch men compete in a traditional boat race in Champupara village, west of Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Traditional Boat Race Assam
Participants take part in the traditional boat race on the Kulsi river in Champupara village, west of Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Assam Boat Race
Participants take part in the traditional boat race on the Kulsi river in Champupara village, west of Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Kulsi River Boat Race
Participants take part in the traditional boat race on the Kulsi river at Champupara village, in Kamrup district, Assam. | Photo: PTI
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Traditional Boat Race In Champupara Village, Assam
Participants take part in the traditional boat race on the Kulsi river in Champupara village, west of Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Indigenous Sports Of Assam
Villagers watch as participants take part in the traditional boat race on the Kulsi river in Champupara village, west of Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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River Festivals Assam
Participants take part in the traditional boat race on the Kulsi river in Champupara village, west of Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Water Sports Northeast India
Participants take part in the traditional boat race on the Kulsi river in Champupara village, west of Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Traditional Boat Race In Assam
Participants take part in the traditional boat race on the Kulsi river in Champupara village, west of Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Traditional Boat Race Assam
Participants take part in the traditional boat race on the Kulsi river in Champupara village, west of Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

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