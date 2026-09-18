Boats, Blisters And Cheers: Champupara’s Traditional Race Takes Over The Kulsi River

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 18 September 2026 2:35 pm

The traditional boat race on the Kulsi River brought together participants and villagers in Champupara village, in Assam’s Kamrup district, west of Guwahati. The vibrant event saw teams of rowers competing on the river as crowds gathered along the banks and a nearby bridge to cheer them on. Villagers watched the race with enthusiasm, turning the riverside into a lively gathering and showcasing the strong connection between local communities and traditional sporting practices. The colourful boats, synchronized rowing and enthusiastic spectators captured the energy of the competition. Several participants were seen battling it out across the Kulsi River, while villagers followed the action from different vantage points. The event offered a glimpse into Assam’s rich cultural traditions, where community celebrations and indigenous sporting activities continue to bring people together.