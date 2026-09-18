Afghanistan Fan’s Heartwarming Act Goes Viral After Friendship Cup Finale In Delhi | Watch

Afghanistan fan wins praise after cleaning garbage from the stands following the 3rd T20I
Shreyas Iyer and Indian players invite Ibrahim Zadran to pose with the trophy
India thrash Afghanistan by 127 runs to complete a 3-0 T20I series sweep
The India-Afghanistan T20I series ended with India completing a 3-0 sweep in Delhi, but the final evening produced a couple of moments away from the game that quickly caught attention. India had dominated the three-match contest, with the third game producing another emphatic result and several individual highlights.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, endured a difficult series against a strong Indian side. After the match, however, two separate moments involving the Afghanistan camp and Indian players stood out, offering a different takeaway from an otherwise one-sided series.
Afghanistan Fan Wins Hearts, Shreyas Iyer Invites Ibrahim Zadran For Trophy Picture
An Afghanistan fan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium earned praise after staying back following the third T20I and picking up garbage from the stands. A video showing the supporter cleaning the seating area after spectators had left was shared on social media and drew appreciation from cricket fans.
There was another notable moment during the post-match celebrations. After India completed the 3-0 series victory, captain Shreyas Iyer and the Indian players invited Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran to join them for a picture with the trophy. The gesture added a sporting touch to India's celebrations after a dominant series.
Zadran joined the Indian players as they posed with the trophy, with Iyer's gesture drawing attention amid the celebrations. It was a particularly fitting moment given that the series was played as the Friendship Cup between the two teams.
Afghanistan's Poor Performance As India Complete 3-0 Sweep
On the field, Afghanistan found very little room to challenge India throughout the series. The third T20I underlined that difference as India posted 221/7 before bowling Afghanistan out for just 94, winning the match by 127 runs.
Abhishek Sharma produced the biggest individual performance of the series finale, smashing 108 off only 34 balls. He reached his century from 30 deliveries, setting a new record for the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian batter. Sanju Samson also contributed with a 50 off 35 balls.
Afghanistan's chase never developed after India's imposing total. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi claimed three wickets each as India wrapped up another convincing victory. The result completed a 3-0 series sweep and left Afghanistan without a win across the three matches.