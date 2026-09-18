Priya Ghanghas, Avinash Sable And Other Indian Athletes Gear Up For Aichi-Nagoya

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 18 September 2026 2:34 pm

India’s Asian Games 2026 preparations are gathering pace across training centres in Patiala and Bengaluru, with athletes from boxing, fencing, athletics and weightlifting stepping up their final preparations. At the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala, boxers including Priya Ghanghas, Sachin Siwach, Kapil Pokhariya, Ankush Panghal, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Sakshi Chaudhary and Narender Berwal were seen training and interacting with the media. Fencers also used the facility for focused practice sessions. In Bengaluru, steeplechaser Avinash Sable and long-distance runner Parul Chaudhary were among athletes preparing at the SAI National Centre of Excellence. A TOPS-supported camp there used a specialised smart track to provide real-time performance data. SAI also showcased container-style accommodation in Patiala and Bengaluru to help athletes familiarise themselves with the living conditions planned for Aichi-Nagoya.g for Asian Games 2026