Priya Ghanghas, Avinash Sable And Other Indian Athletes Gear Up For Aichi-Nagoya

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India’s Asian Games 2026 preparations are gathering pace across training centres in Patiala and Bengaluru, with athletes from boxing, fencing, athletics and weightlifting stepping up their final preparations. At the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala, boxers including Priya Ghanghas, Sachin Siwach, Kapil Pokhariya, Ankush Panghal, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Sakshi Chaudhary and Narender Berwal were seen training and interacting with the media. Fencers also used the facility for focused practice sessions. In Bengaluru, steeplechaser Avinash Sable and long-distance runner Parul Chaudhary were among athletes preparing at the SAI National Centre of Excellence. A TOPS-supported camp there used a specialised smart track to provide real-time performance data. SAI also showcased container-style accommodation in Patiala and Bengaluru to help athletes familiarise themselves with the living conditions planned for Aichi-Nagoya.g for Asian Games 2026

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Indian Athletes preparing for Asian Games 2026
Boxer Priya Ghanghas during an interactive session with the media ahead of the Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), in Patiala, Punjab, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Indian Athletes preparing for Asian Games 2026-Sachin Siwach
Boxers Sachin Siwach, front, Kapil Pokhariya, centre, and Ankush Panghal, behind, during an interactive session with the media ahead of the Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), in Patiala, Punjab, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Indian Athletes preparing for Asian Games 2026
Fencers practicing during an interactive session with the media ahead of the Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), in Patiala, Punjab, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Indian Athletes preparing for Asian Games 2026 -Fencers Kanupriya Chawla
Fencers Kanupriya Chawla, left, Taniksha Khatri, second left, Prachi Lohan, second right, and Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, right, pose for a photograph during an interactive session with the media ahead of the Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), in Patiala, Punjab, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Indian Athletes preparing for Asian Games 2026
Steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable during an interactive session with media ahead of Asian Games 2026, at Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Indian Athletes preparing for Asian Games 2026
Long Distance runner Parul Chaudhary during an interactive session with media ahead of Asian Games 2026, at Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Indian Athletes preparing for Asian Games 2026-mock athlete quarters in Patiala
Shot putter Tajinder Toor speaks with the media during an interactive session, inside one of India's first container-based accommodation for sportspersons preparing to participate in the upcoming Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, in Patiala, Punjab, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday unveiled mock athlete quarters in Patiala and Bengaluru replicating the container-based accommodation Indian athletes will use at training centres in Japan during the Asian Games later this month. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Indian Athletes preparing for Asian Games 2026
Discus thrower Seema Kaliramna stands at the door of India's first container-based accommodation for sportspersons preparing to participate in the upcoming Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, during an interactive session with the media, at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, in Patiala, Punjab, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Indian Athletes preparing for Asian Games 2026
Weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav during an interactive session with the media ahead of the Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), in Patiala, Punjab, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Indian Athletes preparing for Asian Games 2026 Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur
Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur during an interactive session with the media ahead of the Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), in Patiala, Punjab, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Indian Athletes preparing for Asian Games 2026 Boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam
Boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam during an interactive session with the media ahead of the Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), in Patiala, Punjab, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Indian Athletes preparing for Asian Games 2026 Boxer Sakshi Chaudhary
Boxer Sakshi Chaudhary during an interactive session with the media ahead of the Asian Games 2026, at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), in Patiala, Punjab, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Indian Athletes preparing for Asian Games 2026 Boxer Ankush Panghal
Boxers Ankush Panghal, left, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, front left, Kapil Pokhariya, behind centre, Sumit Kundu, right, and Sachin Siwach, front right, during an interactive session with the media ahead of the Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), in Patiala, Punjab, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Indian Athletes preparing for Asian Games 2026
Fencers practicing during an interactive session with the media ahead of the Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), in Patiala, Punjab, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
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Indian Athletes preparing for Asian Games 2026
Boxer Narender Berwal practicing during an interactive session with the media ahead of the Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), in Patiala, Punjab, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma

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