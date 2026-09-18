Why Did Abhishek Sharma Sit In Meditation Pose After His Century? India Star Reveals The Real Reason

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Abhishek Sharma explained the meaning behind his meditation celebration after smashing a record T20I century against Afghanistan, revealing how meditation and manifestation help him stay mentally stable

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Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma celebrating his century with a meditating post against Afghanistan in 3rd T20I Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma smashed a record 30-ball T20I century against Afghanistan

  • His meditation celebration reflects his focus on meditation and manifestation

  • Abhishek said the practice has helped him stay mentally stable through cricket’s ups and downs

Abhishek Sharma’s record-breaking century against Afghanistan had all the ingredients of a memorable cricketing moment, brutal hitting, a new Indian record and a celebration that immediately caught everyone’s attention.

After reaching his hundred in just 30 balls during the third T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Abhishek removed his helmet, sat cross-legged and slipped into a meditation pose. The gesture instantly reminded many fans of Erling Haaland’s famous celebration. However, Abhishek’s reason behind it was far more personal.

The 24-year-old had already produced a spectacular innings by the time he reached the landmark. He eventually finished with 108 runs from 34 balls, smashing 11 sixes and nine fours. His century came two balls quicker than Rohit Sharma’s previous Indian record of 35 balls, while also becoming the fastest T20I hundred by a batter from a Full Member nation.

Why Did Abhishek Sharma Celebrate Like That?

Fans have also drawn a connection between Abhishek’s gesture and his mentor, former India batter Yuvraj Singh. The speculation grew after an earlier picture showed the duo striking a similar meditation pose. Yuvraj has played an important role in Abhishek’s development, with the young batter often crediting his former India teammate and mentor for guiding his career.

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Abhishek Sharma smashed a record-breaking 30-ball century during IND vs AFG 3rd T20I. - BCCI/X
Indian and Afghanistan players during Koh-E-Zafar event ahead of the third T20I in New Delhi - NDTV
Indian cricketers celebrating a wicket against Afghanistan in the 1st T20I 2026. - bcci/X

The celebration was not intended simply as a tribute to another sporting superstar. Abhishek explained after the match that meditation and manifestation have become an important part of his routine, particularly as he has learned to deal with the highs and lows that come with playing cricket throughout the year.

“This is something I have been doing for quite some time, six months to a year. I have focused a lot on meditation and manifestation because when you are playing cricket throughout the year, there are a lot of ups and downs as a cricketer.”

For Abhishek, the meditation pose represented the stability he has found through the practice. He also wanted the celebration to send a message to other cricketers who might benefit from meditation.

“So how do you keep your mind stable in that? I think meditation really helped me a lot, and I just wanted that if someone sees it, if any cricketer feels that it actually really helped me from the last six to eight months. So that was the specific celebration for that, that this is something which is keeping me stable,” said Abhishek.

The symbolism made the celebration even more fitting. Moments earlier, Abhishek had produced one of the most explosive innings of his career, yet his response to reaching the biggest milestone was to sit still and meditate. India eventually defeated Afghanistan by 127 runs to complete a 3-0 series sweep, with Abhishek’s remarkable knock providing the defining moment of the series finale.

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