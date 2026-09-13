IND Vs AFG, 1st T20I 2026: Abhishek And Arshdeep Star As India Cruise Past Afghanistan In 1st T20I

Arshdeep Singh choked Afghanistan with relentless accuracy and a slew of variations while Abhishek Sharma tightened the noose with a brutal 82 as India hardly broke a sweat in their seven-wicket victory in the opening T20I here on Sunday. Arshdeep set the platform with superb figures of 3 for 19 which included 16 dot deliveries out of the 24 legal ones that he sent down, helping India restrict the Afghans to 156 for 8.