Hockey Junior Asia Cup: Sanika Mane’s Strike Powers India Women's To Title Win Over China Helps Books World Cup Spot

India defeated hosts China 1-0 in the final at Moqi to lift their third consecutive AHF Junior Asia Cup title.
Sanika Chandrakant Mane scored the match-winning goal in the 17th minute by deflecting a slap-push past goalkeeper Xu Mengjiao.
The victory sealed India’s qualification for the upcoming junior hockey World Cup and completed an unbeaten tournament campaign.
India won the AHF Junior Asia Cup and qualified for the junior hockey World Cup after beating China 1-0 in the final in Moqi on Sunday. Sanika Chandrakant Mane scored the only goal in the 17th minute as the Indian women’s team lifted the title for the third straight time.
The defending champions held firm in a tight summit clash and became three-time champions with another 1-0 win over the hosts. The result capped an unbeaten campaign for India and extended their hold on the continental crown.
Final Match Flow
The final began tensely. Neither side took control in the early exchanges as both teams played with caution.
China had more of the ball and tried to force India back. India stayed composed and their defensive structure grew stronger as the first quarter wore on, leaving the hosts without a clear opening.
India made their first real chance count. Two minutes into the second quarter, Sanika slipped behind a Chinese defender and took up position five metres from goal before deftly deflecting a long slap-push into the circle past goalkeeper Xu Mengjiao.
China’s best chance to level came from the only penalty corner of the match. The effort was ruled out because the ball entered the goal above the permitted height of the backboard.
India nearly doubled the lead before the break. Captain Khaidem Shileima Chanu got a shot on target two minutes before half-time, but the Chinese goalkeeper reacted sharply to palm it away.
Defensive Finish
China pushed back after the interval. Seven minutes into the third quarter, the hosts came close to an equaliser through a move from the baseline.
A Chinese attacker overlapped and sent a dangerous cut-back into the area in front of goal. India’s defence read it well and intercepted the pass before it could reach its target.
The last quarter tested India’s nerve. India stayed disciplined, compact and alert around their circle, shut down spaces and frustrated China’s attacks before defending their narrow lead with composure to seal the 1-0 win and lift the trophy.
Tournament Context
India stayed unbeaten throughout the tournament. They topped the Elite Pool with three wins and a draw before thrashing South Korea 5-1 in the semi-finals.
The 1-0 win over China in the final helped India successfully defend their title and complete a third straight triumph in the competition. The title also secured qualification for the junior hockey World Cup.
Hockey India announced a cash reward after the win. Each player will get Rs 3 lakh, while every member of the support staff will receive Rs 1.5 lakh.
Hockey India announced a prize of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for every member of the support staff.