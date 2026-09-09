Blue Is Back! Indian Hockey Teams To Ditch Saffron Jerseys For Asian Games 2026

India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams will wear traditional blue jerseys at the 2026 Asian Games
Hockey India chose blue as its first kit preference, with orange retained as the second option
Dilip Tirkey clarified that the orange jersey introduced for the World Cup was never meant to be permanent
India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams will return to their traditional blue jerseys at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, reversing the recent decision to make saffron the primary colour. The move comes after the change attracted criticism from former players and hockey fans during the recent World Cup.
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey confirmed that the federation selected blue as its first preference when the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) sought its choice of kit colours for the Asian Games, with orange listed as the second option.
“The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had asked us to give the preferred choice regarding the team kit colours and Hockey India selected blue as the first choice for the Indian team's kit. Orange will be the second choice,” Tirkey told PTI on the sidelines of the send-off ceremony for the Asian Games-bound Indian contingent.
The clarification is important because the decision does not necessarily represent a permanent abandonment of saffron. Hockey India has indicated that its blue-first, saffron-second preference applies to the Asian Games, while kit colours for future tournaments will be discussed separately. The final Asian Games kit design is also yet to be officially unveiled.
Saffron Switch Had Triggered Debate Within Indian Hockey
The move back to blue follows a turbulent period over India’s jersey colours. Hockey India had introduced saffron as the primary colour for the men’s and women’s teams at the recent World Cup, citing technical and visibility considerations because of the blue playing surface. However, the decision quickly became a major talking point.
Several former India captains and players criticised the departure from the traditional blue associated with Indian hockey. The controversy also spilled into Hockey India, with Tirkey previously questioning the decision-making process and stating that the change had been made without his prior knowledge.
Tirkey has now reiterated that the saffron kit was never intended to be permanent.
“I had stated even before the World Cup that the orange jersey colour was not permanent, it could be changed in the future. Now, blue is back for the Asian Games. The team will play in blue jerseys,” he added.
The return to blue comes as India prepare to defend their Asian Games men’s hockey title. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will begin its campaign against Indonesia on September 20, with India aiming for a record-extending fifth Asian Games gold medal. The women’s team, meanwhile, will be chasing its first gold since 1982.
With the Asian Games beginning on September 19, the focus will now shift from the jersey debate to India’s performances on the field.