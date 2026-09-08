Will KL Rahul Leave Delhi Capitals During IPL 2027 Trade Window? Franchise Gives Massive Hint With Video Post

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: soubhagya chatterjee
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Delhi Capitals swiftly moved to dispel speculation over KL Rahul's future on Sunday by releasing a 48-second tribute video following reports of a management rift and potential IPL 2027 trade

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Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals publicly quashed rumours of an impending IPL 2027 trade involving KL Rahul by posting a 48-second video tribute

  • Rumours suggested interest from Kolkata Knight Riders amid questions over squad composition following Rishabh Pant's return

  • Co-owner Parth Jindal lauded Rahul as a selfless team player and stated the franchise has unfinished business together

Delhi Capitals moved to calm speculation over KL Rahul on Sunday with a public show of support for the keeper-batter. The franchise posted a 48-second video tribute after reports claimed Rahul could be traded ahead of IPL 2027.

The rumours had gained pace in recent days. Reports said Rahul had fallen out with Delhi Capitals management and could move on before the next cycle. Rahul then thanked co-owner Parth Jindal and said he could not wait for the season ahead.

Rumour Trail

The speculation gathered speed after a journalist from a reputed news outlet reported a rift between Rahul and Delhi Capitals management. He described it as more serious than Rahul’s 2024 fallout with Lucknow Super Giants.

Talk of interest from Kolkata Knight Riders followed soon after. Delhi’s squad picture added to the chatter, with the swap deal bringing Rishabh Pant back to the franchise. That raised fresh questions over whether there was still room for both wicketkeeper-batters in the XI.

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Franchise Response

Delhi chose a social media response rather than a formal denial. The franchise posted a 48-second montage of Rahul’s standout moments in Capitals colours on Sunday.

The post carried a short caption: "Keep the noise coming."

That message, paired with the tribute video, served as Delhi’s answer to the trade talk without a press statement or official clarification.

Jindal And Rahul

Jindal then added to the message. He reshared the post and called Rahul "one of the nicest guys i know and one who puts the team before himself always,".

He also said the franchise had "unfinished business" to take care of together. From a co-owner, the post amounted to a public endorsement of Rahul at a time when reports had pointed to a split.

Rahul responded quickly. He thanked Jindal and said he looked forward to the upcoming tournament.

The public interaction effectively shut down trade chatter that had relied on anonymous claims—leaving both owner and cricketer firmly on the record without a formal media release.

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