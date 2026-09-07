Abhishek Sharma’s Epic Dance After Shubman Gill’s Wicket Steals The Show In Sher-E-Punjab T20 League | Watch

Abhishek Sharma dismissed Shubman Gill after the Falcons skipper smashed a quickfire 67
Abhishek celebrated the prized wicket with an energetic dance that quickly caught attention
The India teammates and close friends found themselves on opposite sides in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League
Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill may share a close friendship away from the cricket field, but there was no room for friendship when the two went head-to-head in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League on Monday.
The Fazilka Falcons skipper Gill was in sensational touch against Amritsar Soormas, launching a brutal attack during his innings. However, his entertaining stay at the crease ended when Abhishek Sharma came on to bowl and produced the breakthrough his team desperately needed.
What followed was perhaps even more entertaining than the wicket itself.
Abhishek Sharma Dances After Getting Shubman Gill
Gill had already smashed a half-century and looked determined to take the Falcons towards a commanding total. When Abhishek entered the attack in the 10th over, Gill immediately put the bowler under pressure, hitting two sixes and a boundary.
The battle appeared to be going entirely in Gill's favour. But Abhishek had the final laugh.
Gill attempted another big hit over deep mid-wicket, only to pick out Naman Dhir near the boundary. The moment the catch was completed, Abhishek erupted in celebration. The India all-rounder roared before breaking into a dance, clearly enjoying the moment after being taken for 17 runs earlier in the over.
Gill, meanwhile, was visibly frustrated. The India batter walked off after scoring a blistering 67 off just 35 balls, having struck eight fours and three sixes.
Friends Off The Field, Rivals In Mohali
The moment was made even more interesting by the relationship between the two players. Abhishek and Gill have known each other since their junior cricket days and have also represented India together.
Their friendship has developed over the years, with the two having grown up in Punjab's cricketing system before eventually becoming international teammates. They have also formed a successful opening partnership for India, including during the 2025 Asia Cup.
But on Monday, the equation was temporarily put aside.
Abhishek finished with two wickets from his four overs, including the prized dismissal of Gill, while the Falcons skipper had earlier looked in complete control against his friend. The contrasting reactions summed up the competitive spirit of the contest.