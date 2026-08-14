India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Preview: Shubman Gill And Co Brace For Spin, Crosswinds And A Big Galle Challenge

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 14 August 2026 9:19 am

India kick off their first Test tour of Sri Lanka in nine years with the Galle opener on August 15. Spin is expected to play a major role on the turning surface, and with Jasprit Bumrah unavailable, Shubman Gill’s side are likely to rely on a spin-heavy bowling attack

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 14 August 2026 9:19 am

India's Ravindra Jadeja dives to reach the crease after stumped out on the fifth day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath