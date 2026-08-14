India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Preview: Shubman Gill And Co Brace For Spin, Crosswinds And A Big Galle Challenge

India begin their first Test tour of Sri Lanka in nine years with the Galle opener on August 15
Galle’s turning pitch and crosswinds could strongly favour India’s spin attack
India are expected to field a spin-heavy XI, with Bumrah unavailable for the series opener
India are set to face Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on August 15, 2026, with both teams looking to revive their ICC World Test Championship campaigns.
India currently occupy fifth place in the standings, while Sri Lanka are just behind them in sixth, making the Galle opener a significant contest for both sides.
The picturesque venue beside the Indian Ocean is famous for helping spinners, but the biggest talking point ahead of the match is not only the pitch.
Galle’s strong coastal crosswinds often influence the ball’s trajectory, allowing spinners to generate additional drift and late movement through the air. That extra fraction of movement can be decisive for batters trying to judge whether to smother the spin or play away from the body.
India have experienced the benefits of these conditions before. During their previous Test in Galle in 2017, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin repeatedly troubled Sri Lanka with drift, flight and subtle variations.
Jadeja remains a central figure in the current squad and is expected to shoulder a major responsibility once again.
Can India’s Spinners Exploit Galle’s Pitch And Crosswind Conditions?
India have arrived in Sri Lanka with an impressive range of spin options. Jadeja brings experience and control, Kuldeep Yadav offers attacking left-arm wrist-spin, Manav Suthar provides accuracy and bounce, while uncapped off-spinner Saransh Jain adds another dimension to the attack.
The visitors have already had a useful preparation run, defeating Sri Lanka Cricket XI by six wickets in a three-day practice match at the NCC Ground in Colombo. The warm-up fixture gave several batters valuable time in the middle, while captain Shubman Gill also returned to batting after recovering from a finger injury.
India’s first red-ball tour of Sri Lanka in nine years comes with a few selection challenges. Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out through injury, Washington Sundar is unavailable for the opening Test, and Auqib Nabi has been added to the squad as Bumrah’s replacement. Those absences increase the importance of India’s spin-heavy approach.
India Predicted Playing XI For The Galle Test
India are expected to back a combination suited to Galle’s turning conditions, with multiple spin-bowling options supporting the batting unit.
India’s predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Saransh Jain, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.
Jaiswal and Rahul are likely to open the batting, with Padikkal expected to continue at No. 3. Gill’s return strengthens the middle order, while Pant’s aggressive strokeplay could be valuable on a surface that may become increasingly difficult for batting as the match progresses.
Shubman Gill Vs Dhananjaya De Silva: Two Captains, One Crucial Galle Test
The series also brings together two captains leading sides in transition. Gill has recently taken over India’s Test leadership responsibilities, while Dhananjaya de Silva has now spent nearly three years in charge of Sri Lanka’s red-ball setup.
Although India and Sri Lanka continue to meet regularly in white-ball cricket, they have not played a Test against each other in Sri Lanka since 2017. The long gap means both teams have relatively little recent information about each other in these conditions.
When the sides last met in a Sri Lankan Test, Cheteshwar Pujara batted at No. 3, and Upul Tharanga was opening for Sri Lanka. Nearly a decade later, both teams have undergone significant changes.
Gill and de Silva share certain similarities as technically accomplished batters who tend to remain composed under pressure, but their challenges are different.
India must find a way to compensate for the absence of Bumrah, while Sri Lanka are searching for a bowling attack capable of consistently taking 20 wickets in home conditions.
Sri Lanka’s own preparations have not been ideal. The hosts played very little Test cricket over the past year before returning to action in the West Indies in June, and they are still trying to rebuild momentum in the longest format.
Their hopes will once again rest heavily on left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, while left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka remains a relatively inexperienced red-ball option.
For India, the Galle Test represents more than just the start of a two-match series. Tougher assignments against New Zealand away from home and Australia later in the cycle still await, and a convincing performance in Sri Lanka would provide an important boost to Gill’s early tenure as Test captain.
IND vs SL 1st Test: Squads
India squad: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan
Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka