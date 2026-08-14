IND Vs SL 1st Test: India’s Predicted Playing XI For Galle Series Opener

India are set to face Sri Lanka in Galle on August 15 as the two-match Test series gets underway
Bumrah is injured, Sundar misses the opener, and Auqib Nabi has been added to the squad
A spin-heavy XI featuring Jadeja, Kuldeep, Suthar and Saransh Jain is expected for the first Test
India will begin their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on August 15, 2026, in what is a crucial assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.
The visitors currently occupy fifth place in the WTC standings with 52 points and a points percentage of 48.15 after nine Tests, making a strong start in Sri Lanka essential to keep their qualification hopes alive.
The tour is India’s first red-ball visit to Sri Lanka in nine years and also marks an important overseas challenge for captain Shubman Gill.
India have been forced into changes ahead of the series, with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out through injury and Washington Sundar unavailable for the opening Test. Auqib Nabi has been added to the squad as Bumrah’s replacement.
India arrive in Galle with confidence after registering a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Cricket XI in the three-day practice match at the NCC Ground in Colombo.
The match gave several batters valuable time in the middle, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel.
One of the biggest positives for India was the return of Gill, who batted on the final day of the warm-up fixture after recovering from a finger injury. His presence strengthens the middle order and provides much-needed stability ahead of what is expected to be a spin-dominated contest.
Galle has traditionally offered significant assistance to spinners, particularly as the match progresses, and India are expected to field a spin-heavy attack.
Ravindra Jadeja remains the senior all-round option, while Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain are likely to provide additional left-arm and off-spin support. Kuldeep Yadav is expected to play a central role as the specialist wrist-spinner capable of exploiting the turning conditions.
The pace attack is likely to be led by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, with both bowlers expected to share responsibilities with the new ball before the spinners take control in the later stages of the match.
At the top of the order, Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to continue as India’s first-choice opener after becoming one of the team’s most reliable Test performers in recent months.
KL Rahul is set to partner him, bringing experience and versatility against both pace and spin. Devdutt Padikkal is likely to bat at No. 3, with the left-hander viewed as a strong option in subcontinental conditions because of his ability to handle quality spin bowling.
Gill is expected to occupy the crucial No. 4 position, followed by Rishabh Pant, whose aggressive approach could be particularly valuable on a surface where scoring opportunities may become increasingly difficult as the game progresses.
IND Vs SL 1st Test: India Predicted Playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Saransh Jain, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
IND Vs SL 1st Test: Squads
India squad: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan
Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka