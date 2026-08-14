IND Vs SL 1st Test: India’s Predicted Playing XI For Galle Series Opener

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 14 August 2026 7:56 am

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: India are set to face Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on August 15, 2026, with the focus on who will feature in the visitors’ playing XI for the series opener

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 14 August 2026 7:56 am

India's captain Shubman Gill, left, speaks to his bowler Prasidh Krishna on day two of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia