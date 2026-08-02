India Vs Sri Lanka Tests: Auqib Nabi Set To Replace Jasprit Bumrah In Test Squad - Report

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi is set to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka
Nabi earned the nod after taking 100-plus Ranji Trophy wickets across the last two seasons and starring in J&K's historic title-winning campaign
With multiple Indian bowlers sidelined, the Sri Lanka tour offers Nabi a chance to cement his place in India's Test setup
India's tour of Sri Lanka is expected to mark the beginning of a new chapter for Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi, who is set to receive his maiden senior national team call-up following Jasprit Bumrah's injury setback.
With India's premier fast bowler yet to recover fully from a knee issue, the selectors are preparing to reward one of domestic cricket's most consistent performers over the past two seasons.
Bumrah, who sustained an impact injury during the ODI series against England, has reportedly not recovered as expected despite undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Medical experts have advised against rushing the 32-year-old back into Test cricket, especially with a demanding international calendar still to come. The two-match series against Sri Lanka begins on August 15 in Galle, followed by the second Test in Colombo on August 23.
According to multiple reports, the selection panel has approved Nabi as Bumrah's replacement, paving the way for the right-arm seamer to become only the third cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to receive a senior India call-up after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik. Unlike his predecessors, Nabi is in line for a place in the Test setup, highlighting the value placed on his exceptional first-class performances.
Reward for Two Seasons of Domestic Excellence
Nabi's rise has been built on sustained success in the Ranji Trophy rather than a single standout campaign. The 29-year-old has claimed more than 100 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including a tournament-leading 60 wickets in the 2025-26 edition as Jammu and Kashmir lifted their maiden Ranji Trophy title.
He was also named the Player of the Tournament after spearheading one of the most memorable domestic campaigns in recent years.
His ability to move the new ball, maintain disciplined lines and contribute useful lower-order runs has strengthened his case for international cricket. The selectors had previously overlooked him despite his remarkable domestic numbers, but Bumrah's absence has now opened the door for a long-awaited opportunity.
Big Opportunity to Cement a Place
Nabi's expected inclusion also comes at a time when India's fast-bowling resources have been stretched by injuries. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar are also unavailable for at least the opening Test due to hamstring injuries, increasing the need for fresh faces in the squad.
While Bumrah's absence is undoubtedly a setback for India, it presents Nabi with the biggest opportunity of his career. After years of dominating domestic cricket and playing a pivotal role in Jammu and Kashmir's historic Ranji Trophy triumph, the pacer finally appears set to earn the national recognition his performances have demanded. A successful outing in Sri Lanka could establish him as a genuine long-term option in India's evolving Test pace attack.