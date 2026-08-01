Kerala Rains: Three Dead, One Missing As Landslides And Floods Hit Several Districts

Three people were killed and one woman remains missing after landslides in Idukki and Kottayam districts.
Heavy rain triggered flooding, rising river levels, dam releases and rescue operations across several parts of Kerala.
The IMD issued red alerts for eight districts as the state government opened relief camps and intensified emergency response.
Heavy rain continued to lash Kerala on Saturday, triggering landslides, flash floods and widespread disruption across several districts, leaving at least three people dead and one woman missing as rescue teams raced against time to search through debris. Rising river levels prompted flood alerts, authorities opened the shutters of several dams and relief camps were activated as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that intense rainfall would continue in large parts of the state.
The rain-related incidents have affected large parts of central and northern Kerala, particularly Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts, where landslides, overflowing rivers and inundated roads disrupted normal life. With red alerts in force in eight districts, the state government has stepped up rescue and relief operations, moved vulnerable residents to relief camps and deployed disaster response teams to areas facing the greatest risk.
Kerala Landslides Leave Three Dead, One Woman Still Missing
The worst-affected district was Idukki, where two people were killed in separate landslides.
Sixty-five-year-old Sumathi, a resident of Adoormala near Kudayathoor, died after a landslide struck her house in the early hours of Saturday. According to PTI, debris buried the family's home while neighbours managed to rescue her husband Ravi and their son, both of whom sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital in Thodupuzha. Officials said the house was completely destroyed.
Sumathi's body was later recovered during a search operation involving personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, police and revenue officials.
In another incident near Vagamon, 77-year-old Prabhakaran, a native of Vaikom in Kottayam district, was killed after a landslide hit his relative's house. Officials said he was asleep in one of the bedrooms when the earth caved in. His body was recovered after an hours-long search.
In neighbouring Kottayam district, a landslide at Payyanithottam in Poonjar buried a house under debris. Twenty-four-year-old Joseph Johny was rescued but succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to hospital, PTI reported.
Rescue teams continued to search for his mother, 46-year-old Rejina Johny, who remained missing beneath the debris.
Kerala Rain: Government Steps Up Relief and Rescue Operations
Kerala Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar said the government, under the directions of Chief Minister V D Satheesan, had begun preparations after receiving weather forecasts two days earlier warning of five days of continuous rainfall.
"We have already opened relief camps wherever required. Even if the intensity of rain decreases, people living in high-risk areas will be shifted to camps as a precautionary measure," he said.
The minister said rainfall was expected to reduce in the southern districts later in the day but remain heavy across northern Kerala.
"From this morning onwards, rainfall is expected to be concentrated in the northern districts. Red alerts have been issued and there is also a forecast of winds reaching up to 50 kmph. All departments have been instructed to remain on alert," he said.
According to PTI, meetings of district collectors, the Revenue Secretary and disaster management officials were held after advance weather forecasts were received. Authorities were instructed to identify vulnerable locations, keep relief camps ready and ensure rescue teams remained on standby.
On the directions of Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob was deputed to coordinate relief operations in the landslide-hit districts of Idukki and Kottayam. Following a request from Kottayam district, NDRF personnel were also deployed immediately.
The minister said district administrations had also been instructed to clear mud and debris from roads without delay so that traffic could resume wherever possible.
Floods, Blocked Roads And Rescue Operations Across Kerala
Beyond the fatalities, the continuing rain caused widespread flooding across several districts, with overflowing rivers, submerged roads and landslides disrupting transport and daily life.
In Idukki, a landslide damaged a parked police jeep at Upputhara. The overflowing Pullakayar river submerged the Kokkayar low-level crossing, while around six houses were inundated and residents shifted to safer locations.
Landslides blocked the Kattappana–Vazhavara road, while rising water levels in the Chottupara stream caused waterlogging on National Highway 183 near Vandiperiyar. Vehicular movement was also affected after the Nellimala road was blocked.
In Kottayam district, flooding affected several areas, including Erattupetta, Kanjirappally, Koottickal and Erumeli. Water levels rose sharply overnight in Erattupetta, forcing authorities to suspend traffic. Several houses in Nadakkal and Murikkoly were inundated as rescue personnel, assisted by local residents, evacuated people stranded on the upper floors of their homes.
In Koottickal and Mundakkayam, the Manimala and Pullakayar rivers overflowed, submerging causeways and low-level crossings. Water entered several houses, while the Mundakkayam causeway went underwater, disrupting traffic.
Ranni MLA Pazhakulam Madhu, in a social media post, said heavy flooding had affected Ranni and surrounding areas, with river water levels reaching dangerous levels and floodwaters entering houses and shops.
Several parts of Ranni and nearby areas were cut off after floodwaters inundated roads, prompting the district administration to deploy boats to rescue people stranded in their homes.
Heavy rain also triggered floods and minor landslides in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts. In Chaliyam, Kozhikode, fishermen stranded after their boat was caught in high waves were rescued.
Kerala Rivers on Alert as Dam Shutters Open
As rainfall intensified, river levels rose sharply across Kerala, prompting the Irrigation Department to issue orange and yellow alerts for several rivers.
Orange alerts, indicating that water levels had reached the danger mark, were issued for the Muvattupuzha river at Thodupuzha, the Kallada river at Punalur, the Meenachil river at Pala, the Manimala river at Manimala, the Pampa river at Kurudamannil and the Achankovil river at Kalleli.
A yellow alert, indicating river levels above normal but below the danger mark, was issued for the Muvattupuzha river at Kakkadassery.
Authorities advised the public not to enter or attempt to cross rivers under alert and urged residents living along riverbanks to remain vigilant. People in flood-prone areas were also asked to be prepared to move to safer places if directed by officials.
Water levels in reservoirs also rose sharply, prompting authorities to open the shutters of several dams.
One of the three shutters of the Moozhiyar dam in Pathanamthitta district was opened on Friday to regulate inflow. In Idukki district, the shutters of the Pambla, Kallarkutty and Malankara dams were also opened as a precautionary measure. According to PTI, people living downstream and along riverbanks were advised to remain alert and follow instructions issued by local authorities.
IMD issues red alert for eight districts
The IMD has forecast continued heavy rainfall across Kerala, particularly in the state's central and northern districts.
Red alerts have been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall.
Orange alerts remain in force for Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad.
District administrations declared holidays for educational institutions in several districts in view of the weather forecast.
Rescue teams remained deployed across vulnerable areas as authorities continued monitoring rainfall, river levels and the risk of fresh landslides. The search for Rejina Johny was still underway, while officials urged people living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant and follow evacuation orders whenever issued.