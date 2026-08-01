Two migrant workers killed in terrorist attack in Kulgam

Security personnel conduct a cordon-and-search operation after two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Security personnel conduct a cordon-and-search operation after two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Medical personnel shift an injured migrant worker to an ambulance outside the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital after terrorists opened fire on two non-local labourers at a brick kiln in the Kellam area of Kulgam district, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Security personnel during a search operation after suspected terrorists allegedly opened fire on two migrant workers at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Security personnel stand guard as they keep a vigil at a barricaded road after suspected terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers at a brick kiln, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Security personnel stand guard at a hospital where victims are receiving treatment after suspected terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers at a brick kiln, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Security personnel conduct a cordon-and-search operation after two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI
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Security personnel keep a vigil during an inspection of vehicles to maintain public safety following the recent terror attack in Anantnag, at Qaimoh, Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI