Lovepreet Singh Narrowly Misses Gold But Bags Silver Medal In Men’s 110+ kg Weightlifting Final At CWG 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 1 August 2026 5:22 pm

Hailing from Amritsar, Punjab, Lovepreet Singh clinched a superb silver medal in the men's +110kg category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, finishing with a combined total of 388kg. Upgrading his previous bronze from Birmingham, Lovepreet delivered a stellar performance in the snatch event, setting a new Commonwealth Games record with a phenomenal 176kg lift to take an early lead. He followed it up with a solid 212kg in the clean and jerk, showing immense technical skill and power under immense pressure. However, in a thrilling finish, New Zealand's David Liti surged ahead with a record 223kg lift in his final attempt to snatch the top spot, leaving the resilient Indian weightlifter just one kilogram short of the gold medal in an unforgettable battle on the international stage.