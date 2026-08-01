Lovepreet Singh Narrowly Misses Gold But Bags Silver Medal In Men’s 110+ kg Weightlifting Final At CWG 2026

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Hailing from Amritsar, Punjab, Lovepreet Singh clinched a superb silver medal in the men's +110kg category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, finishing with a combined total of 388kg. Upgrading his previous bronze from Birmingham, Lovepreet delivered a stellar performance in the snatch event, setting a new Commonwealth Games record with a phenomenal 176kg lift to take an early lead. He followed it up with a solid 212kg in the clean and jerk, showing immense technical skill and power under immense pressure. However, in a thrilling finish, New Zealand's David Liti surged ahead with a record 223kg lift in his final attempt to snatch the top spot, leaving the resilient Indian weightlifter just one kilogram short of the gold medal in an unforgettable battle on the international stage.

WG 2026 men's +110kg Weightlifting Final-India's Lovepreet Singh
India's Lovepreet Singh competes in the men's +110kg Weightlifting Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens +110kg Weightlifting Final-medal ceremony
From left, silver medalist India's Lovepreet Singh, gold medalist, New Zealand's David Liti , bronze medalist England's Andrew Griffith in the men's +110kg Weightlifting Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens +110kg Weightlifting Final-Indias Lovepreet Singh
India's Lovepreet Singh reacts after setting a new game record in the men's +110kg Weightlifting Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens +110kg Weightlifting Final-New Zealands David Liti
New Zealand's David Liti competes in the men's +110kg Weightlifting Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens +110kg Weightlifting Final-Indias Lovepreet Singh
India's Lovepreet Singh fails to lift as he competes in the men's +110kg Weightlifting Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens +110kg Weightlifting Final
India's Lovepreet Singh competes in the men's +110kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens +110kg Weightlifting Final-Englands Andrew Griffith
England's Andrew Griffith competes in the men's +110kg Weightlifting Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens +110kg Weightlifting Final-Australias Ridge Barredo
Australia's Ridge Barredo fails a lift as he competes in the Men's 110kg Weightlifting Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens +110kg Weightlifting Final-Indias Lovepreet Singh
India's Lovepreet Singh competes in the men's +110kg Weightlifting Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens +110kg Weightlifting Final-Xavier Lusignan of Canada
Xavier Lusignan of Canada competes in the Men's 110kg Weightlifting Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

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