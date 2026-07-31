Bhiwandi Building Collapse Kills At Least Nine, Several Feared Trapped

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Updated on:
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Rescue teams continue search operations after the Kohinoor Building collapsed in Bhiwandi, Thane, killing at least nine and trapping several residents

Photo: PTI
Rescue personnel at the site after a portion of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar area of the powerloom town collapsed on late Thursday, in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • At least nine people were killed after a wing of a residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi, with several feared trapped.

  • Rescue teams, including the NDRF and local agencies, continue search operations as survivors are sought beneath the debris.

At least nine people have died after a wing of a residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district late on Thursday night. Rescue operations continued on Friday, with officials estimating that seven to eight people were still trapped beneath the debris.

A section of the four-storey Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar collapsed at around 11.30 pm on July 30.

According to officials, one injured boy was rescued from the rubble and taken to a nearby hospital. Rescue personnel recovered several bodies during the overnight operation, while search efforts remained underway.

Damaged remains at the site after a portion of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar area of the powerloom town collapsed on late Thursday, in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI
In Photos: Bhiwandi Building Collapse Triggers Rescue Operation

By Photo Webdesk

Building Had Been Declared Dangerous

Civic officials said the building comprised 48 rooms, with 12 on each floor, and had previously been declared dangerous by the municipal authorities. Repair work was reportedly underway at the time of the incident.

Officials said residents heard loud cracking sounds from the structure at around 9 pm on Thursday. Alarmed by the noise, local residents helped evacuate several families from the building.

However, while some occupants were still leaving the premises, the building's 'B' wing collapsed, trapping several people under the debris.

Two Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi - null
Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Atleast 8 Dead, Several Trapped in Maharashtra

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Damaged remains at the site after a portion of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar area of the powerloom town collapsed on late Thursday, in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI
Two Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi - null
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Multi-Agency Rescue Operation

A large-scale rescue operation involving multiple agencies is underway at the site.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force, the local fire brigade and civic authorities have been deployed for search and rescue efforts.

A dog squad, four fire engines, two ambulances and heavy earth-moving machinery are also being used to clear the debris and locate those feared trapped.

Rescue operations are continuing as authorities assess the extent of the damage and search for survivors.

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