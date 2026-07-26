Maharashtra TET Paper Leak: Mastermind Vijayendrakumar Gupta Arrested

The Special Investigation Team arrested mastermind Vijayendrakumar alias Bijendra Kumar Gupta and associate Indrajit Singh from Samastipur in Bihar.
With these two fresh arrests on Friday, the total number of people apprehended in the Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak case has risen to 14.
A local court remanded the accused in police custody until July 30 after they were brought to Pune and Bhiwandi in Thane.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested the alleged mastermind and his associate in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 paper leak case from Samastipur in Bihar.
The arrests of Vijayendrakumar alias Bijendra Kumar Gupta and Indrajit Singh on Friday take the total number of people held in the case to 14, PTI reported.
Gupta and Singh were brought to Pune on Saturday and then to Bhiwandi in Thane. A local court remanded the two in police custody until July 30, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pawan Bansode of Bhiwandi Zone-II said on Saturday.
Tracking The Syndicate
The SIT tracked Gupta for several weeks after identifying him as the chief coordinator of the inter-state network, Bansode said. Investigators are now examining the financial chain behind the racket.
Other arrested suspects include Rajiv Shaw, Akash Kumar, Dheeraj Singh, Sonu Singh, Mithun Singh, Kapil Dahiya, Gupta's wife Suman Kumari Gupta, and Agra-based private printing press employees Nareshkumar Mahore, Sanjaykumar Sharma and Babulal Kushwaha.
"We will come to know about the transactions, including how much money they had committed or already disbursed, as the probe progresses," Bansode told PTI.
Origins Of Leak
The paper leak surfaced on June 27 after Bhiwandi police, acting on confidential intelligence, raided a location and seized unauthorised question papers. Subsequent verification with Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) officials confirmed the material matched the test scheduled for June 28 across 1,028 centres.
The state government postponed the TET 2026 examination. Authorities then registered a First Information Report at Bhiwandi police station and formed the SIT to investigate the breach.
Some accused visited Pune to sell the leaked paper, exposing an organised syndicate within the printing network, police said.
"All those working in the printing press are private employees, and they shared long-standing ties with the Mahi Mantram press. Whenever examination papers arrived for printing, they would discuss among themselves how to leak and sell them," Bansode said. A few more suspects involved in the racket have been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend them, he added.