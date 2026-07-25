Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2026: EBFC Meet MBSG In Kolkata Derby; Lineups Out

East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Group A match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on July 25, 2026 right here

Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal LIVE Score: The Durand Cup is set to make its return on Saturday, marking the beginning of the 2026-27 domestic football season, as East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant reignite their historic rivalry in the opening match of the tournament. The focus will be on to the Kolkata Derby at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where the two most successful clubs in Durand Cup history. Mohun Bagan enters the tournament as the most decorated team in the competition, boasting 17 titles, while East Bengal has claimed the trophy 16 times, further intensifying one of Indian football's most intense rivalries. Catch the play-by-play updates from the Group A match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on July 25, 2026 right here

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