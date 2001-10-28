  1. HOME
Name: Abdul Samad

Born: October 28, 2001, in Kalakote

Abdul Samad is an Indian cricketer who proudly represents Jammu & Kashmir in domestic cricket and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Demonstrating his prowess as a right-handed batsman and right-arm leg-break bowler, Samad holds the distinction of being the third cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir to secure a spot in the IPL roster.

In 2014, after impressive performances at the academy level, Samad was selected for the Jammu and Kashmir Under-19 team.

In the 2015-16 domestic season, at age 19, Samad made his List A debut for Jammu and Kashmir in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored 42 runs in his debut innings.

Over the next few seasons, Samad established himself in the state team across formats. His first-class debut for Jammu and Kashmir came in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season. In 6 matches, he scored 226 runs with a highest score of 68 not out. He also took 4 wickets with his right-arm off-spin.

The 2019 season proved a breakthrough year for Samad in domestic cricket. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he topped the run charts for Jammu and Kashmir, scoring 530 runs in 9 innings. His batting average was 58.88. His highest score was 128 not out against Goa.

A turning point in Abdul Samad's career came when VVS Laxman, the mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad, was searching for a dynamic middle-order finisher for the franchise. Mewada, who had previously played with Laxman during their Under-19 days, recommended the talented Abdul Samad for the crucial role, paving the way for his entry into the Indian Premier League.

Samad's performances in the 2019 domestic season earned him an IPL contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2020 season at a base price of 20 lakhs. He made his IPL debut that year against Delhi Capitals, scoring 12 runs.

In his first full IPL season in 2021 for Sunrisers, Samad scored 111 runs in 10 innings with a best of 28 not out. He showcased his big-hitting abilities, scoring at a strike rate of 192.

Apart from the IPL, Samad made his T20I debut for India against Sri Lanka in July 2021. In 2 T20I innings so far, he has scored 27 runs with a best of 23 not out.

Retained by Sunrisers for IPL 2022, Samad had an improved season, scoring 165 runs in 10 innings. His batting strike rate was 158. His highest score was an unbeaten 33 against Rajasthan Royals.

The 2023 IPL season was Samad's most successful so far for Sunrisers. He scored 283 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 188.67. His highest score of 60 came against Lucknow Super Giants. He was one of the team's leading run-scorers as they reached the playoffs.

In the ongoing 2024 IPL season for Sunrisers so far, Samad has scored 157 runs in 8 innings with a best of 52 not out against Gujarat Titans. He has struck at 154.45 and remains a key part of the batting lineup.

Overall, in his IPL career spanning 4 seasons so far, Samad has scored 716 runs in 43 innings with a highest of 60 not out. His strike rate is 175.30, showcasing his ability as a power-hitter.

On the domestic front, Samad has played 24 List A games so far, scoring 935 runs. He has hit 3 centuries with a highest of 128 not out. He also has 8 half-centuries in List A cricket.

In first-class cricket, Samad has played 17 matches till now, scoring 1036 runs with 2 centuries. His highest first-class score is 137. He has struck 4 half-centuries as well in the longer format.

