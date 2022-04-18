Who Is Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Pace Sensation Umran Malik

Only three First-Class matches and only one List A game. If any other player had arrived in the Indian Premier League with such a domestic record, he might have failed to grab the attention of the cricket pundits, but the case of Umran Malik is a bit different. (IPL FULL COVERAGE)

How can you ignore a bowler who delivers over 145 kmph+ more often than not? Umran Malik, the 22-year-old right-arm pacer from Jammu and Kashmir, got an opportunity to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021. Umran was a net bowler of the SRH team when T Natarajan got infected with COVID-19 and the 2016 IPL champions included him as a short-term replacement.

The SRH management knew he had extreme pace. They will obviously know if a batsman like Jonny Bairtsow asks him to slow down his pace when facing him in the nets and when other batters too prefer saving their lives than taking him on during practice.

SRH’s Umran Malik has bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2022 by clocking 153.1 kmph against CSK. IPL

On his debut IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in October 2021, Umran Malik caught the eye. His raw pace was the only reason and he clocked 150 kmph quite easily in the match.

Umran got to play just three games in IPL 2021, but that was enough for him to convince SRH to retain him ahead of IPL auction 2022 for INR 4 crore. And now in IPL 2022, the speedster is hogging limelight with his performance once again.

The battle of the speedsters is 🔛 in #SRHvGT! 🤯



Umran Malik clocked 1⃣5⃣3⃣ kmph - the fastest delivery of #TATAIPL 2022. Can Lockie Ferguson do one better?

On April 11, Malik bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 by clocking 153 kmph during SRH’s match against Gujarat Titans that his side won by eight wickets.

"He's absolutely rapid. Facing him in the nets is a nightmare. I've got my chest guard on to not get hurt. Imagine what those balls (in the game) will be feeling out there," said SRH batter Glenn Phillips on Sunday after Malik bowled a triple-wicket maiden against Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

The performance helped him become only the fourth player in IPL history to bowl a maiden in the 20th over. He joined Irfan Pathan (in 2008), Lasith Malinga (in 2009), and Jaydev Unadkat (in 2017) on the list.

Umran Malik’s Childhood

Umran, the best friend of another star player from Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Samad, started as a tennis ball cricketer. It was at 17 when Umran Malik started playing with a proper cricket ball.

A local coach Randhir Singh Manhas first spotted his talent and then some professional guidance from Jammu and Kashmir state players and former international star Irfan Pathan, helped Umran showcase his talent in IPL.

Jammu and Kashmir teammate Abdul Samad has been a support for Umran Malik. IPL

Umran, the son of a fruit seller in Jammu, was not serious with his cricket career at the beginning and was happy playing gully cricket and local tournaments, but coach Manhas’ belief that he would one day play for India motivated the young man.

Despite being rejected in the U-19 and U-23 trials for Jammu and Kashmir, Umran Malik backed himself. Samad too helped him a lot in his journey. From pleading to the coach of U-23 team in 2020 for Umran Malik to showing his bowling videos to SRH, Samad possibly did everything a best friend does.

Umran Malik is now a much discussed name in IPL. Lot of people want to see him wearing India's blue shirt but IPL match and international cricket are not the same thing. Ask Varun Aaron.