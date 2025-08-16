Day In Pics: August 16, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi.
Indian Tricolor hoisted at Seattle’s 605 feet tall Space Needle, celebrating India's Independence Day.
A priest performs an 'aarti' on the occasion of 'Janmashtami' festival, at Krishna Janmasthan Temple, in Mathura.
A police personnel at the site after roof of two adjacent rooms of a dargah near the Humayun's Tomb collapsed on Friday killing six people, in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar pays his last respects to the mortal remains of state Education Minister Ramdas Soren, at state Assembly, in Ranchi.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during his visit to Chisoti village after a flash flood triggered by cloudburst, in Kishtwar.
Restoration work underway following a landslide, in Vikasnagar area of Shimla district.
'Govindas' form a human pyramid to break the 'Dahi Handi' on the occasion of ‘Janmashtami’ festival, in Mumbai.
A man with a cylinder cart wades through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Nala Sopara.
Social workers administer an anti-rabies vaccine to a stray dog, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Animal lovers hold placards during a protest against the recent order by the Supreme Court to authorities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to start picking up stray dogs from all localities and relocate the animals to dog shelters, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
In this image posted by @mfa_russia via X, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Bollywood film director Vivek Agnihotri speaks after the trailer launch of his controversial film 'The Bengal Files', based on the 1946 Calcutta Riots, was allegedly stopped by the police, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
An activist blows a ‘shankh’, conch shell, during a rally to observe ‘1946 Calcutta Riots’, in Kolkata.
Volunteers rescue the body of a victim from the site where a fire broke out at a plastic articles manufacturing unit in Nagarthapet, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Artistes of Kendra Dance Repertory perform a dance drama depicting the journey of Lord Krishna on the occasion of ‘Janmashtami’ festival, at Kamani Auditorium, in New Delhi.