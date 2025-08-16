National

Day In Pics: August 16, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 16, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
President Droupadi Murmu
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death anniversary | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi.

2/17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death anniversary | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi.

3/17
Indian Tricolor at Seattle’s Space Needle
Indian Tricolor at Seattle’s Space Needle | Photo: PTI

Indian Tricolor hoisted at Seattle’s 605 feet tall Space Needle, celebrating India's Independence Day.

4/17
Janmashtami festival in Mathura
Janmashtami festival in Mathura | Photo: PTI

A priest performs an 'aarti' on the occasion of 'Janmashtami' festival, at Krishna Janmasthan Temple, in Mathura.

5/17
Dargah near the Humayuns Tomb collapsed
Dargah near the Humayun's Tomb collapsed | Photo: PTI

A police personnel at the site after roof of two adjacent rooms of a dargah near the Humayun's Tomb collapsed on Friday killing six people, in New Delhi.

6/17
Ramdas Soren passes away
Ramdas Soren passes away | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar pays his last respects to the mortal remains of state Education Minister Ramdas Soren, at state Assembly, in Ranchi.

7/17
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Chisoti village
Omar Abdullah at Chisoti village | Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during his visit to Chisoti village after a flash flood triggered by cloudburst, in Kishtwar.

8/17
Landslide in Shimla
Landslide in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Restoration work underway following a landslide, in Vikasnagar area of Shimla district.

9/17
Janmashtami festival in Mumbai
Janmashtami festival in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

'Govindas' form a human pyramid to break the 'Dahi Handi' on the occasion of ‘Janmashtami’ festival, in Mumbai.

10/17
Rain in Mumbai
Weather: Rain in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

A man with a cylinder cart wades through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Nala Sopara.

11/17
Anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs in UP
Anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs in UP | Photo: PTI

Social workers administer an anti-rabies vaccine to a stray dog, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

12/17
NCR stray dogs case: Protest in Meerut
NCR stray dogs case: Protest in Meerut | Photo: PTI

Animal lovers hold placards during a protest against the recent order by the Supreme Court to authorities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to start picking up stray dogs from all localities and relocate the animals to dog shelters, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

13/17
Trump-Putin summit in Alaska
Trump-Putin summit in Alaska | Photo: @mfa_russia on X via PTI

In this image posted by @mfa_russia via X, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska.

14/17
Trailer launch of controversial film The Bengal Files stopped by Kolkata Police
Trailer launch of controversial film 'The Bengal Files' 'stopped' by Kolkata Police | Photo: PTI

Bollywood film director Vivek Agnihotri speaks after the trailer launch of his controversial film 'The Bengal Files', based on the 1946 Calcutta Riots, was allegedly stopped by the police, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

15/17
Rally to observe Great Calcutta Killing in Kolkata
Rally to observe 'Great Calcutta Killing' in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

An activist blows a ‘shankh’, conch shell, during a rally to observe ‘1946 Calcutta Riots’, in Kolkata.

16/17
Five killed in fire accident at plastic articles manufacturing unit in Bengaluru
Five killed in fire accident at plastic articles manufacturing unit in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Volunteers rescue the body of a victim from the site where a fire broke out at a plastic articles manufacturing unit in Nagarthapet, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

17/17
Artistes perform dance drama on Lord Krishna in Delhi
Artistes perform dance drama on Lord Krishna in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Artistes of Kendra Dance Repertory perform a dance drama depicting the journey of Lord Krishna on the occasion of ‘Janmashtami’ festival, at Kamani Auditorium, in New Delhi.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal