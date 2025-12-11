Maharashtra Saw 766 Farmer Suicides in 3 Months: NCP-SCP MP Fauzia Khan

Fauzia Khan flags data gaps, stalled aid and inadequate insurance as she questions Centre and state over rising agrarian distress.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maharashtra Saw 766 Farmer Suicides in 3 Months: NCP-SCP MP Fauzia Khan
Indian farmers march within a protest SHAHPUR, MAHARASHTRA (representative image) Photo: Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • MP Fauzia Khan says Maharashtra reported 766 farmer suicides in three months.

  • Flags discrepancies in flood-loss figures and gaps in compensation delivery.

  • Questions why state hasn’t sought extra aid despite large-scale crop damage.

Up to 766 farmers in Maharashtra have committed suicide in the past three months, according to NCP-SCP MP Fauzia Khan, who questioned when farmers will "become dear to the government" in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Khan brought up the matter during Rajya Sabha Zero Hour, stating that Maharashtra has the highest number of farmer suicides in the nation, with the state administration notifying the Assembly of the 766 deaths in just three months.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis - Devendra Fadanvis/ Facebook
Of 106 Crore Collected By Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, Only 75,000 Reached Farmers

BY Outlook News Desk

According to her, 200 of these families were refused government support, while 676 received it.

Khan claimed that although a Rs 31,628-crore assistance package was announced in response to this year's heavy rains and widespread floods, the actual situation on the ground was different.

She brought up the fact that Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had informed the Lok Sabha that Maharashtra has not submitted a proposal to the ministry for further assistance.

Citing Chouhan's reaction, Khan stated that Rs 4,176 crore was allotted to farmers under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), of which the Centre received Rs 3,180 crore. Additionally, Rs 82 crore was put into the bank accounts of 1,13,455 farmers.

Related Content
Related Content

"The poor farmer is shocked by these numbers," she said.

The NCP-SCP MP highlighted discrepancies in data, saying that while state Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne stated that floods affected 14.36 lakh hectares across 19 districts, the report sent to the Centre mentioned only 1,10,309 hectares.

"Where are the 14 lakhs, and where is the one lakh? This is unfair and a joke with the farmers," Khan said.

She emphasised this was not a routine seasonal setback but a massive agricultural disaster affecting lakhs of farmers, and argued that coverage under the current crop insurance framework remains inadequate.

"I have a question for the government. When will the farmers become dear to the government?" Khan asked.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Eyes Two Massive Records - Check Details

  2. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Score, WBBL 2025 Challenger: PRS-W Off To Solid Star Against SYS-W

  3. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  4. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

  5. India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Mullanpur Weather Report, PCA New Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What's Left Of The Left: The Thin Red Line In J&K

  3. Ladakh Proposes Roadmap For Statehood, Sixth Schedule; Centre Promises To Talk 

  4. Voter Cards Dumped Near NH-12 In Nadia, West Bengal; Police Probe Underway

  5. SC Reserves Judgment On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others In Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  3. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  4. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  5. After the 12-Day War: Is Iran’s Relaxation of Moral Policing A Chimera?

Latest Stories

  1. Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Attacks And Harassment' Faced By Critics For Dhurandhar Review

  2. UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Score, WBBL 2025 Challenger: PRS-W Off To Solid Star Against SYS-W

  5. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  6. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  7. Who Is A Comrade?

  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms