Maharashtra Saw 766 Farmer Suicides in 3 Months: NCP-SCP MP Fauzia Khan

Up to 766 farmers in Maharashtra have committed suicide in the past three months, according to NCP-SCP MP Fauzia Khan, who questioned when farmers will "become dear to the government" in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.



Khan brought up the matter during Rajya Sabha Zero Hour, stating that Maharashtra has the highest number of farmer suicides in the nation, with the state administration notifying the Assembly of the 766 deaths in just three months.